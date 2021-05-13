Prague T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 12 (Updated)

The Prague T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of group stage action on May 12, with four Group A encounters played on the day. The last couple of matches in both Group A and Group B are scheduled for Thursday, May 13.

Vinohrady CC, with 13 points in their bag, are placed atop the Group A points table of the Prague T10 League 2021. They won six of their eight encounters in the group stage and accrued another point through an abandoned match.

Prague CC Kings and Prague Spartans Mobilizers follow the table-toppers in the standings with 11 and seven points respectively. The former have a match in hand and can displace Vinohrady CC from the top of the Group A points table.

Bohemian CC, with 4 points in their kitty, occupy fourth spot in the Group A points table of the Prague T10 League 2021. Brno Raiders, whose only point has come through an abandoned encounter, are placed last in the group.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the penultimate day of preliminary phase matches in the Prague T10 League 2021:

Prague T10 League Group A Points Table

Prague T10 League Group B Points Table

Prague T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Prague T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sabawoon Davizi of the Prague Barbarians Vandals continues to be the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the Prague T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 227 runs in eight knocks, with 50 being his top score. Davizi's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 160.99, and are studded with 16 fours and 13 sixes.

Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Prague CC Kings occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 197 runs to date, with his 82 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Wickramasekara has an excellent strike rate of 234.52, and has clubbed 15 boundaries and as many sixes.

Ayush Sharma of United CC is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has accumulated 188 runs in eight marches, with an unbeaten 48 being his best effort. Sharma has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 141.35, with the help of 16 fours and six maximums.

Apart from Wickramasekara, Brno Rangers' Dylan Steyn (173), Prague Spartans Vanguards' Kranthi Venkataswamy (170) and Satyajit Sengupta (131), Prague CC Kings' Arun Ashokan (166), and Brno Raiders' Ashish Matta (114) and Sureshkumar Nagaraj (90) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Thursday.

Most Wickets

Prague T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sabawoon Davizi of the Prague Barbarians Vandals and Smit Patel of the Prague CC Kings are still the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 9 of the Prague T10 League 2021. Both have accounted for ten opposition batsmen, with the former being more economical.

Davizi has a best spell of 2/10 and has an excellent economy of 6.50. Patel has a best effort of 3/10 but has been taken for an average of 8.33 runs per over.

Saurabh Kakaria of Bohemian CC, with nine scalps to his name, occupies third spot in the highest wicket-takers list of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/16 as his best performance and has an impressive economy of 6.92.

Other than Patel and Kakaria, Prague CC Kings' Ali Sittar (7) and Keyur Mehta (5), Prague Spartans Vanguards' Satyajit Sengupta (7) and Arman Bhuiyan (5), Prague CC Rooks' Naveen Padmaraju (6), Rohit Deshmoyni (5) and Naveen Gunasekaran (5), Brno Rangers' Rahat Ali (5) and Ali Kashif (5), and Brno Raiders' Aamir Husain (5) are the most successful bowlers from the teams playing their trade on Thursday.