Prague T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 13 (Updated)

The Prague T10 League 2021 saw its last day of group stage action on May 13, with a couple of matches in both Group A and Group B played on the day. The four quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, May 14.

Prague CC Kings and Vinohrady CC, with 13 points each, occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Prague T10 League 2021. The former are placed higher due to their slightly better net run rate.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers, with seven points in their kitty, follow the two table-toppers in the Group A standings. Bohemian CC finished with four points and are the last team to qualify for the quarterfinals from the group.

Brno Raiders are placed last in the Group A points table of the Prague T10 League 2021. They won just a solitary match in the league phase and were eliminated from the tournament.

Brno Rangers, with 14 points to their credit, finished atop the Group B points table of the Prague T10 League 2021. They have won six of their eight matches, with their other two encounters being abandoned.

Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians Vandals were placed second and third in the Group B standings, with eleven and ten points respectively. Both teams won five encounters apiece but the former got an additional point through an abandoned match.

United CC, who finished with four points, are the other Group B team to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Prague T10 League 2021. Prague CC Rooks brought up the rear of the Group B points table and failed to make it through to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the final day of preliminary phase matches in the Prague T10 League 2021:

Prague T10 League Group A Points Table

Prague T10 League Group B Points Table

Prague T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Prague T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Prague CC Kings is the highest run-scorer at the end of the group stage of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has smashed 230 runs in eight matches, with his 82 being the top score of the tournament. Wickramasekara has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 221.15, with the help of 17 fours and 16 sixes.

Sabawoon Davizi of the Prague Barbarians Vandals has slipped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 227 runs thus far, with 50 being his best effort. Davizi has an impressive strike rate of 160.99 and has struck 16 fours and 13 maximums.

Arun Ashokan of the Prague CC Kings is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 190 runs in eight knocks, with an unbeaten 55 being his highest score. Ashokan's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 134.75 and are studded with 16 boundaries and five sixes.

Most Wickets

Prague T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Smit Patel of the Prague CC Kings, with 11 scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 10 of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/10 as his best performance, with an acceptable economy of 7.90.

Sabawoon Davizi of the Prague Barbarians Vandals, who has accounted for 10 opposition batsmen, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 2/10 and has an exceptional economy of 6.50.

Saurabh Kakaria of Bohemian CC, with nine scalps, occupies third spot in the top wicket-takers list of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/16 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 7.61 runs per over.