Prague T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 3 (Updated)

The Prague T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on May 3, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four Group B encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, May 4.

Vinohrady CC and Prague CC Kings, with four points apiece, occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Prague T10 League 2021. Both teams won their two encounters on Monday, with the former placed higher due to their slightly better net run rate.

Brno Raiders are yet to begin their campaign. They will be playing their first couple of matches on Wednesday.

Bohemian CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers suffered defeats in both their matches on Monday. They are yet to open their accounts and bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the Prague T10 League 2021.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the opening day of matches in the Prague T10 League 2021:

Prague T10 League Group A Points Table

Prague T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Prague T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Advertisement

Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Prague CC Kings is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Prague T10 League 2021. He has smashed 85 runs in two matches, with his 82 being the only half-century of the tournament thus far. Wickramasekara has an outstanding strike rate of 257.57, and has struck five fours and eight sixes.

Frederick Heydenrych of Vinohrady CC is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 65 runs so far, with an unbeaten 36 being his highest score. Heydenrych's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 171.05, and are studded with three fours and six maximums.

Siddarth Goud of Vinohrady CC and Sharan Ramakrishnan of the Prague CC Kings both scored 63 runs on the first day of the Prague T10 League 2021. The former is placed higher due to his better strike rate of 153.65. Goud has 45 as his best effort and has struck six boundaries and a couple of sixes in his two knocks.

Most Wickets

Prague T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

The Prague CC Kings duo of Keyur Mehta and Smit Patel, and Yashkumar Patel of Vinohrady CC took three wickets apiece on Day 1 of the Prague T10 League 2021. Yashkumar Patel splits the two Prague CC Kings bowlers on the wicket-taking charts based on economy rate.

Advertisement

Mehta has a spell of 2/8 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 3.50. Yashkumar Patel has 2/13 as his best effort and has conceded just 6.50 runs per over.

Smit Patel's 3/24 is the only three-wicket haul of the Prague T10 League 2021 so far. But he has faced the brunt of the batsmen's willows, having taken for an average of 12.00 runs per over.