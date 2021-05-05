Prague T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 4 (Updated)

The Prague T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on May 4, with four Group B encounters played on the day. Four Group A fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, May 5.

Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague Spartans Vanguards, with four points each, are perched atop the Group B points table of the Prague T10 League 2021. The two teams won both their two encounters on Tuesday, with the former having a much better net run rate.

Brno Rangers are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament. They are scheduled to play their first couple of matches on Thursday.

United CC and Prague CC Rooks came up short in both their encounters on Tuesday. They are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table of the Prague T10 League 2021.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the second day of matches in the Prague T10 League 2021:

Prague T10 League Group A Points Table

Prague T10 League Group B Points Table

Prague T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Prague T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Prague CC Kings continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Prague T10 League 2021. He has blasted 85 runs in two knocks, with his 82 being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Wickramasekara's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 257.57, and are studded with five fours and eight sixes.

Frederick Heydenrych of Vinohrady CC occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has scored 65 runs to date, with an unbeaten 36 being his best effort. Heydenrych has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 171.05, with the help of three fours and six maximums.

Siddarth Goud of Vinohrady CC and Sharan Ramakrishnan of the Prague CC Kings have both aggregated 63 runs in the Prague T10 League 2021 thus far. Goud, whose top score is 45, has a better strike rate of 153.65 and has struck six boundaries and a couple of sixes.

Most Wickets

Prague T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Muralidhara Vandrasi of the Prague Barbarians Vandals and Arman Bhuiyan of the Prague Spartans Vanguards, with four scalps apiece, are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Prague T10 League 2021. The former is placed higher by virtue of being more economical.

Vandrasi's spell of 3/8 are the best figures of the tournament and he has an exceptional economy of 4.00. Bhuiyan has a best effort of 3/11 and has conceded just 6.25 runs per over.

Keyur Mehta of the Prague CC Kings is among seven bowlers who have picked up three wickets each in the Prague T10 League 2021 thus far. He has a best spell of 2/8 and is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his superior economy of 3.50.