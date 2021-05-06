Prague T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 5 (Updated)

The Prague T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on May 5, with four Group A encounters played on the day. Two matches each in Group A and Group B are scheduled for Thursday, May 6.

Prague CC Kings, with eight points in their kitty, are perched atop the Group A points table of the Prague T10 League 2021. They have won all four of their matches to date and are the only unbeaten team in the group.

Vinohrady CC and Bohemian CC, with four points each, follow the table-toppers in the standings. The former are placed higher due to their much superior net run rate.

The Brno Raiders and Prague Spartans Mobilizers have been at the receiving in all the matches they have played so far. They are yet to open their accounts and bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the Prague T10 League 2021.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the third day of matches in the Prague T10 League 2021:

Prague T10 League Group A Points Table

Prague T10 League Group B Points Table

Prague T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Prague T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Prague CC Kings has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer in the Prague T10 League 2021. He has smashed 177 runs in four matches, including both half-centuries of the tournament to date. Wickramasekara has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 242.46, with the help of 13 fours and 14 sixes.

Wickramasekara's teammate Arun Ashokan is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 78 runs thus far, with 33 being his top score. Ashokan has an acceptable strike rate of 120.00, and has struck five fours and three maximums.

Vaibhav Naukudkar of the Prague Spartans Mobilizers and Saqlain Mukhtar of Bohemian CC have both scored 67 runs in the Prague T10 League 2021 to date. Naukudkar, whose highest score is 36, has a better strike rate of 155.81 and has clubbed eight boundaries and three sixes.

Most Wickets

Prague T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Saurabh Kakaria of Bohemian CC, with nine scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Prague T10 League 2021. His spell of 4/16 is the only four-wicket haul of the tournament so far and he has an excellent economy of 6.62.

Smit Patel of the Prague CC Kings, with seven scalps, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/10 and has a decent economy of 7.50.

Muralidhara Vandrasi of the Prague Barbarians Vandals is among four bowlers who have picked up four wickets apiece in the Prague T10 League 2021 to date. He is placed third on the list courtesy of an exceptional economy of 4.00 with a spell of 3/8 being his best performance.