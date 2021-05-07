Prague T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 6 (Updated)

The Prague T10 League 2021 saw its fourth day of action on May 6, with a couple of matches each in Group A and Group B played on the day. Four Group B fixtures are scheduled for Friday, May 7.

Prague CC Kings occupy the top spot in the Group A points table of the Prague T10 League 2021 with eight points in their kitty. They are followed by Vinohrady CC, who have six points to their name.

Bohemian CC, with four points in their bag, are placed third in Group A. The Prague Spartans Mobilizers are the other team to have won a match in the group, with the Brno Raiders coming up short in all four of their encounters to date.

Brno Rangers, Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague Spartans Vanguards occupy the top three spots in the Group B points table of the Prague T10 League 2021. The three teams have four points apiece and are placed in that order based on their net run rates.

United CC and Prague CC Rooks are yet to win a match and are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the fourth day of matches in the Prague T10 League 2021:

Prague T10 League Group A Points Table

Prague T10 League Group B Points Table

Prague T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs:

Prague T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Prague CC Kings continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Prague T10 League 2021. He has blasted 177 runs in four knocks, with his 82 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Wickramasekara has an outstanding strike rate of 242.46, and has clubbed 13 fours and 14 sixes.

Frederick Heydenrych of Vinohrady CC is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 117 runs to date, with an unbeaten 52 being his top score. Heydenrych's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 201.72, and are studded with nine fours and 10 maximums.

Dylan Steyn of the Brno Rangers occupies third spot in the highest run-getters list of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has amassed 97 runs in two matches, with an unbeaten 57 being his best effort. Steyn has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 173.21, with the help of 12 boundaries.

Most Wickets:

Prague T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Saurabh Kakaria of Bohemian CC, with nine scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/16 as his best performance and he has an excellent economy of 6.62.

Smit Patel of the Prague CC Kings, who has accounted for seven opposition batsmen, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best spell of 3/10 and has a decent economy of 7.50.

Venkatesh Margasahayam of Vinohrady CC, with five scalps, occupies third spot on the highest wicket-takers list of the Prague T10 League 2021. He also has a best effort of 3/10 and has conceded an average of 7.00 runs per over.