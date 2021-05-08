Prague T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 7 (Updated)

The Prague T10 League 2021 saw its fifth day of action on May 7, with four Group B encounters played on the day. Four more Group B matches are scheduled for Saturday, May 8.

Brno Rangers, with eight points in their kitty, are perched atop the Group B points table of the Prague T10 League 2021. They have registered wins in all four of their encounters to date and are the only unbeaten team in the group.

Prague Barbarians Vandals, with six points to their credit, follow the table-toppers in the standings. Prague Spartans Vanguards occupy third spot in the Group B points table, with four points to their name.

United CC, who have a couple of points, are the other Group B team to have won a match in the Prague T10 League 2021. Prague CC Rooks have suffered defeats in all three of their matches to date and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the fifth day of matches in the Prague T10 League 2021:

Prague T10 League Group A Points Table

Prague T10 League Group B Points Table

Prague T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Prague T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Prague CC Kings is still the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Prague T10 League 2021. He has smashed 177 runs in four encounters, with his 82 being the top score of the tournament. Wickramasekara's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 242.46, and are studded with 13 fours and 14 sixes.

Sabawoon Davizi of the Prague Barbarians Vandals has climbed to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 142 runs thus far, with 45 being his best effort. Davizi has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 161.36, with the help of nine fours and as many maximums.

Dylan Steyn of the Brno Rangers is placed third in the highest run-getters list of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 123 runs in four knocks, with an unbeaten 57 being his highest score. Steyn has a decent strike rate of 151.85, and has struck 14 boundaries.

Most Wickets

Prague T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Saurabh Kakaria of Bohemian CC, with nine scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 4/16 and has an excellent economy of 6.62.

Smit Patel of the Prague CC Kings, with seven scalps to his name, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/10 and has conceded an average of 7.50 runs per over.

Sabawoon Davizi of the Prague Barbarians Vandals, who has picked up six wickets thus far, is placed third on the highest wicket-takers list of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 2/10 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.00.