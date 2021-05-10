Prague T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 9 (Updated)

The Prague T10 League 2021 saw its sixth day of action on May 8, with four Group B matches played on the day. Four Group A fixtures are scheduled for Monday, May 10.

Brno Rangers, with 12 points to their name, have consolidated their position at the top of the Group B points table of the Prague T10 League 2021. They have emerged victorious in all six of their encounters so far.

Prague Barbarians Vandals, with eight points, are second in the Group B points table. They are followed by Prague Spartans Vanguards, who have six points in their kitty, courtesy of three wins they have registered thus far.

United CC have won just a solitary encounter to date in the Prague T10 League 2021 and have two points to their credit. Prague CC Rooks have come up short in all five of their matches and are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the sixth day of matches in the Prague T10 League 2021:

Prague T10 League Group A Points Table

Prague T10 League Group B Points Table

Prague T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Prague T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sabawoon Davizi of the Prague Barbarians Vandals has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Prague T10 League 2021. He has amassed 192 runs in six matches, with 50 being his top score. Davizi has registered an impressive strike rate of 165.51 and has struck 12 fours and as many sixes.

Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Prague CC Kings has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 177 runs thus far, with 82 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Wickramasekara has scored his runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 242.46, hitting 13 fours and 14 maximums.

Dylan Steyn of the Brno Rangers is placed third in the run-getters list of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has accumulated 173 runs in six encounters, with an unbeaten 57 being his best effort. Steyn's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 145.37, and he has hit 19 boundaries as well.

Apart from Sudesh Wickramasekara, the Vinohrady CC duo of Frederick Heydenrych (117) and Siddarth Goud (84), Vaibhav Naukudkar (88) of the Prague Spartans Mobilizers, the Prague CC Kings pair of Arun Ashokan (78) and Sharan Ramakrishnan (63) and the Bohemian CC duo of Saqlain Mukhtar (67) and Zahid Mahmood (64) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Monday.

Most Wickets

Prague T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Saurabh Kakaria of Bohemian CC, with nine scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/16 as his best performance and has an impressive economy of 6.62.

Sabawoon Davizi of the Prague Barbarians Vandals and Smit Patel of the Prague CC Kings have both picked up seven wickets apiece in the Prague T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher in the wicket-taking charts by virtue of his superior economy.

Davizi has a best effort of 2/10 and has conceded just 6.3 runs per over. Patel has a spell of 3/10 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.5.

Other than Saurabh Kakaria and Smit Patel, the Vinohrady CC duo of Venkatesh Margasahayam (5) and Yashkumar Patel (4), and Santosh Bemmireddy (4) of the Prague Spartans Mobilizers are the most successful bowlers from the Group A teams.