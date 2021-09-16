PRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kerala Club Championship, 2nd Qualifier

Prathibha Cricket Club (PRC) will take on the Masters Cricket Club (MTC) in the second Qualifier of the Kerala Club Championship at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

Prathibha Cricket Club topped the points table at the end of the league stages. They had three wins, two losses and four no-results. They then beat Eranakulam Cricket Club in the Eliminator. Meanwhile, the Masters Cricket Club finished their Kerala Club Championship group-stage campaign with four wins, three losses and a no-result. They then lost to Tripunithura Cricket Club in the first Qualifier to squander their chance of directly qualifying for the final.

PRC vs MTC Probable Playing 11 Today

Prathibha Cricket Club: Vyshak Chandran, Sachin PS, Sreenath K, Vinil TS, Mohmmed Anas, Rojith Ganesh, Rakesh KJ, JR Sreeraj, Sharafuddeen NM, Aswanth S Sankar, Midhun P K

Masters Cricket Club: Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Ananthakrishanan J, Sijomon Joseph, Abhishek Mohan, Fazil Fanoos, Jafar Jamal, Atul Diamond Sowri, Vaisakh Chandran, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar A Suresh

Match Details

PRC vs MTC, 2nd Qualifier, Kerala Club Championship

Date & Time: September 16th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

With rain expected and the track likely to be under cover for large parts, there is going to be some moisture on the surface. While the pacers could find some movement, the spinners are expected to turn the ball at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha. Batting might be slightly challenging and a score of around 150 could be par at the venue.

Today’s PRC vs MTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vishnu Prasad – The MTC stumper has chipped in with 92 runs in the Kerala Club Championship. He has also been decent behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Krishna Prasad – The MTC opener has been in solid form, amassing 246 runs at an average of 41.00 and a strike rate of 117.14.

Rohan Kunnummal – Kunnummal has scored 201 runs at an average of 28.71 and a strike rate of 128.03 in the Kerala Club Championship.

All-rounders

Sharafuddeen NM – Sharafuddeen has taken eight wickets in six innings. On the batting front, he has scored 113 runs while striking at 141.25.

Sijomon Joseph – The left-arm spinning all-rounder has returned with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.20. He has also scored 61 runs.

Bowlers

Midhun P K – The left-arm spinner has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.62 in six innings.

Vaisakh Chandran – Chandran has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of under six in the Kerala Club Championship.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sharafuddeen NM (PRC): 451 points

Sijomon Joseph (MTC): 425 points

Krishna Prasad (MTC): 375 points

Vaisakh Chandran (MTC): 339 points

Midhun P K (PRC): 315 points

Important stats for PRC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Krishna Prasad: 246 runs from eight matches; SR – 117.14

Sijomon Joseph: 61 runs from four innings & 10 wickets; SR – 110.91 & ER – 5.20

Sharafuddeen NM: 113 runs from seven innings & 8 wickets from six innings; SR – 141.25 & ER – 5.82

Midhun P K: 7 wickets from six innings; ER – 6.62

PRC vs MTC Dream 11 Prediction (Kerala Club Championship)

Dream11 Team for Prathibha Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Prasad, Sreenath K, Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Rakesh KJ, Sijomon Joseph, Aswanth S Sankar, Sharafuddeen NM, Fazil Fanoos, Vaisakh Chandran, Midhun P K

Captain: Sharafuddeen NM. Vice-captain: Sijomon Joseph

Dream11 Team for Prathibha Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club - Kerala Club Championship 2021

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachin PS, Jafar Jamal, Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Vyshak Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Sharafuddeen NM, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Vaisakh Chandran, Midhun P K, Mohmmed Anas

Captain: Sharafuddeen NM. Vice-captain: Krishna Prasad

Edited by Samya Majumdar