PRC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kerala Club Championship, Match 28

Prathibha Cricket Club (PRC) will take on Masters RCC (MRC) in match number 28 of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

Prathibha Cricket Club are currently third in the Kerala Club Championship points table with two wins and as many losses apart from four washouts. Meanwhile, Masters RCC are sitting pretty at the top. They have won four games, losing just two, while two of their matches were washed out.

PRC vs MRC Probable Playing 11 Today

Prathibha Cricket Club: Vyshak Chandran, Sharafuddeen NM, JR Sreeraj, Rakesh KJ, Rojith Ganesh, Jackson Cleetus, Vinod Kumar C V, VA Jagadeesh, Sreenath K, Midhun P K

Masters RCC: Vathsal Govind Sharma, Arun Poulose, Sanjay Raj, Hari Krishnan D, Unnimon Sabu, Sanju Sanjeev, Akshay Manohar, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Athul Raveendran, Basil NP, Ajith Vasudevan

Match Details

PRC vs MRC, 28th Match, Kerala Club Championship

Date & Time: September 13th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The track at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha is usually a decent one to bat on. But there is something in it for the bowlers as well. While the pacers will get some early movement, the spinners will also be able to extract turn off the surface. Another all-round surface is likely to be in store for today's Kerala Club Championship game.

Today’s PRC vs MRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanjay Raj – Raj has looked in solid touch in the Kerala Club Championship so far, scoring 91 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 112.35.

Batsmen

Vathsal Govind Sharma – The MRC opener has accumulated 97 runs in the Kerala T20 competition so far.

Vyshak Chandran – Chandran has chipped in nicely with the bat, scoring 99 runs while striking at 135.62.

All-rounders

Midhun P K – The left-arm spinning all-rounder is the PRC's leading wicket-taker in the Kerala Club Championship. He has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.

Unnimon Sabu – Sabu has been in superb form with the ball, picking up eight wickets from just four innings.

Bowlers

Athul Raveendran – The MRC left-arm spinner is the leading wicket-taker in the Kerala Club Championship. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.16.

JR Sreeraj – Sreeraj has been in good form with the ball, taking five wickets in the tournament so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Athul Raveendran (MRC): 347 points

Unnimon Sabu (MRC): 277 points

Sharafuddeen NM (PRC): 255 points

Midhun P K (PRC): 250 points

JR Sreeraj (PRC): 242 points

Important stats for PRC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Athul Raveendran: 10 wickets from five innings; ER – 6.16

Unnimon Sabu: 8 wickets from four innings; ER – 5.11

Vyshak Chandran: 99 runs from five innings; SR – 135.62

Midhun P K: 6 wickets from four innings; ER – 6.00

PRC vs MRC Dream 11 Prediction (Kerala Club Championship)

Dream11 Team for Prathibha Cricket Club vs Masters RCC - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sreenath K, Sanjay Raj, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sanju Sanjeev, Vyshak Chandran, Sharafuddeen NM, Midhun P K, Unnimon Sabu, Athul Raveendran, JR Sreeraj, Basil NP

Captain: Athul Raveendran. Vice-captain: Unnimon Sabu

Dream11 Team for Prathibha Cricket Club vs Masters RCC - Kerala Club Championship 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanjay Raj, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Rakesh KJ, Vyshak Chandran, Hari Krishnan D, Midhun P K, Unnimon Sabu, Athul Raveendran, JR Sreeraj, Vinod Kumar C V, Athul Raveendran

Captain: Athul Raveendran. Vice-captain: Midhun P K

Edited by Samya Majumdar