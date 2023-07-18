PRB vs PCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 7

The 7th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Prague Barbarians (PRB) squaring off against Prague CC (PCC) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Tuesday, July 18.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRB vs PCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Prague Barbarians have won one of their last two matches of the season. Prague CC, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches.

Prague Barbarians will give it their all to win the match, but Prague CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PRB vs PCC Match Details

The 7th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 18 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 2:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRB vs PCC, Match 7

Date and Time: 18th July 2023, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Vinohrady CC and Brno CC, where a total of 248 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

PRB vs PCC Form Guide

PRB - L W

PCC - W W W

PRB vs PCC Probable Playing XI

PRB Playing XI

No injury updates

Divyendra Singh (wk), Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Amritpal Rai, Vamshi Krishna, Vishal Manay, Prem Nandivada, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Salman Ali, Thilak Kumar, Piyush Kumar, Kunal Mohite

PCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Naeem Lala, Aditya Khatiwala (wk), Ritik Tomar, Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan (c), Suditha Udugalage, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Riaz Noori, Naveen Padmaraju, Rohit Deshmoyni, Davidson Ramani

PRB vs PCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Khatiwala

A Khatiwala is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Tomar

A Rai and R Tomar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Lala played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Wickremasinghe

S Wickremasinghe and T Kanhya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Mohite is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Padmaraju

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Kumar and N Padmaraju. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Manay is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRB vs PCC match captain and vice-captain choices

N Lala

N Lala will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 271 points in the last three matches.

S Wickremasinghe

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Wickremasinghe as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 184 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for PRB vs PCC, Match 7

S Wickremasinghe

R Tomar

N Lala

N Padmaraju

T Kanhya

Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Khatiwala, S Singh

Batters: N Lala, A Rai, R Tomar

All-rounders: S Davizi, S Wickremasinghe, T Kanhya, K Mohite, V Madishetty

Bowlers: N Padmaraju

Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Khatiwala, S Singh

Batters: N Lala, V Jagannivasan, R Tomar

All-rounders: F Noori, S Wickremasinghe, T Kanhya

Bowlers: N Padmaraju, P Kumar, V Manay