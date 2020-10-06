PRB vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - Oct 6th, 2020

Match 5 of the ECS T10 Prague League has Prague CC locking horns with the Prague Barbarians at the Scott Page Field in Prague.

Both teams play for the first time in the competition on Tuesday. While Prague CC are already slated to play one game before this encounter, it would be the Prague Barbarians' first taste of action in this tournament. With a star-studded lineup, the Barbarians are one of the top teams, but so are Prague CC.

Prague CC boast of a power-packed batting unit led by Wickramasekera. Although their bowling attack is also decent, they are up against the likes of Davizi and Salian, who were in top form in the ECS competition that took place at this venue in August.

Both teams are evenly matched on paper, although one may fancy Prague CC's chances owing to their better-balanced side. As both sides look to climb up the points ladder as quickly as possible, another nail-biting contest beckons at the Scott Page Field on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Prague Barbarians

P Gangappa, J Hoque, S Davizi, A Sim, A Waqar, P Balakrishnan, U Gali, Y Salian, S Grover, A Pokhriyal, V Krishna, M Sai, S Bhuiyan, D Singh, A Rai, H Chaganty, A Farhad, R Bist, P Kumar, S Madhireddy, J Stooman, R Rungta and K Bhatnagar

Prague CC

H Ahmad, K Mendon, A Parmar, S Ramakrishnan, K Gopalakrishnan, J Panilet, P Sadasivan, S Patel, S Wickramasekara, S Udugula, K Mehta, S Gladson, J Shah, S Maduranga, A Hassan, R Deshmoyni, A Thompson, L Selvan, P Kumar, E Gopalakrishnan, P Baghel, K Vishwanathan and N Padmaraju

Predicted Playing 11

Prague Barbarians

D Singh, P Gangappa, S Davizi, A Waqar, A Sim, Y Salian, S Pokhriyal, S Bhuiyan, A Farhad, R Singh and H Chaganty

Prague CC

H Ahmad, K Gopalakrishnan, P Sadasivan, S Ramakrishnan, S Wickramasekara, S Patel, S Gladson, S Maduranga, R Deshmoyni, N Padmaraju and A Parmar

Match Details

Match: Prague Barbarians vs Prague CC

Date: 6th October 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons, with something in the surface for both the batsmen and bowlers. Although the batsmen have enjoyed the conditions at the Scott Page Field, they have been undone by variable bounce and some movement off the surface, which should be on offer on Tuesday as well. Wickets in hand will be key, with both sides looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PRB vs PCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Singh, A Parmar, S Davizi, S Ramakrishnan, S Patel, S Wickramasekera, S Pokhriyal, Y Salian, A Farhad, R Singh and S Maduranga

Captain: S Davizi, Vice-Captain: A Parmar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, A Parmar, S Davizi, K Gopalakrishnan, S Patel, S Wickramasekera, S Pokhriyal, Y Salian, A Farhad, R Singh and S Maduranga

Captain: S Davizi, Vice-Captain: S Wickramasekera