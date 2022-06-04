PRB vs PRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 24

Prague Barbarians (PRB) will take on Prague Spartans (PRS) in the 24th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Saturday.

We are up for a Group B fixture after having four qualified teams from Group A of the Czech T10 Tournament.

The Prague Spartans will prefer to forget their previous season, wherein they lost three consecutive games and were eliminated shortly after the league stages.

Meanwhile, the Prague Barbarians won three of their five games last season, and the additions of Prem Nandivada and Kranthi Venkataswamy to their roster will strengthen the team even further.

PRB vs PRS Probable Playing 11 Today

PRB XI

Naveen Gunasekaran, Prem Nandivada, Kranthi Venkataswamy (c), Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Satyajit Sengupta, Jinnu Panilet, Varun Mehta (wk), Sagar Reddy, Suhaib Wani, Aditya Rayaprolu, Neeraj Tyagi

PRS XI

Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Bilal Samad, Andrew Sim, Sai Vandrasi, Robin Thakral, Harsha Chaganty, Tanmay Khuntena, Vishal Manay, Rohit Goyal, Pydi Hara.

Match Details

PRB vs PRS, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: June 04, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The two teams will experience a good batting track with little assistance for the bowlers in Prague. The spinners will also benefit from the surface.

With the average score at this venue of 89, both teams should aim to bat first after winning the toss and put up a good total in the first innings.

Today's PRB vs PRT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Varun Mehta: Mehta is known for his ability to hit big shots against both fast and slow bowlers, and his wicket-keeping abilities make him an even better fantasy pick.

Batters

Vyshakh Jagannivasan: He has scored 129 runs at an average of 11.73 and a strike rate of more than 80 in 16 games, making him a must-pick in your fantasy team. He was also quite effective with medium fast bowling, taking two wickets in five innings.

All-rounder

Neeraj Tyagi: Tyagi can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 230 runs at an average of 14.38 and has taken five wickets in 22 matches. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your PRB vs PRS Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Tanmay Khuntena: He is a top spinner for his team who can extract spin off the surface very well. He is expected to play a key role in the game. He has four wickets in 11 games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRB vs PRS Dream11 prediction team

Naveen Gunasekaran (PRS)

Robin Thakral (PRB)

Satyajit Sengupta (PRS)

Jahanur Hoque (PRB)

Jinnu Panilet (PRS)

Important stats for PRB vs PRS Dream11 prediction team

Farooq Shaik: Four wickets and 6 runs in five games.

Andrew Sim: 27 runs in three matches.

Murali Vandrasi: 13 runs and one wicket in four matches.

PRB vs PRS Dream11 Prediction (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

PRB vs PRS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Divyendra Singh, Varun Mehta, Bilal Samad, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sai Vandrasi, Harsha Chaganty, Tanmay Khuntena, Jahanur Hoque, Suhaib Wani, Neeraj Tyagi, Prem Nandivada.

Captain: Neeraj Tyagi, Vice-Captain: Sai Vandrasi

PRB vs PRS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Divyendra Singh, Varun Mehta, Bilal Samad, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sai Vandrasi, Harsha Chaganty, Tanmay Khuntena, Jahanur Hoque, Suhaib Wani, Neeraj Tyagi, Prem Nandivada.

Captain: Neeraj Tyagi, Vice-Captain: Jahanur Hoque.

