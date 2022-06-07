PRB vs PRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 29 

The Prague Barbarians (PRB) will take on the Prague Tigers (PRT) in the 29th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Tuesday.

The Prague Barbarians haven’t been able to make a mark so far this season. They have won only one of their four matches so far and are placed third in the points table.

The Prague Tigers, on the other hand, are currently top of the table. They have won three of their four games and are in majestic form at the moment.

PRB vs PRT Probable Playing 11 Today

PRB XI

Divyendra Singh (wk), Rohit Goyal, Murali Vandrasi, Andrew Sim, Bilal Samad, Birendra Kumar, Vishal Manay, Piyush Kumar, Harsha Chaganty (C), Vamshi Madishetty, Rahul Rungta

PRT XI

Imran Butt, Sahadat Hossain, GM Hasanat, Alamin Hossain, Ujjal Hossain, Sakibul Tanim, Rasel Miah, Al Mahmud (C), Ajhar Alam, Sonjit Halder, Tanzir Hasan (wk)

Match Details

PRB vs PRT, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 29

Date and Time: 07 June 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground is known for being very batting-friendly. It’s a belter of a surface and batters will have the edge for most of the game. Bowlers will need to be accurate with their lengths. Both sides would like to bat first here.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Today’s PRB vs PRT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Singh is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score runs in the middle order.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, Rasel Missah has been more effective with the ball, picking up four wickets so far.

All-rounders

M Hossain is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 97 runs and has picked up four wickets in as many matches. He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your PRB vs PRT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Vandrasi is the top scorer for his side. He has managed 64 runs in four matches at a strike rate of over 145. He has also taken three wickets.

Bowlers

V Krishna is the highest wicket-taker for his side and has scalped five wickets at an average of 5.00. He has also maintained a stunning economy rate of five runs per over.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Top 5 best players to pick in PRB vs PRT Dream11 prediction team

M Hossain (PRT) – 293 points

V Krishna (PRB) – 224 points

M Vandrasi (PRB) – 205 points

S Miah (PRT) – 174 points

A Mahmud (PRT) – 167 points

Important stats for PRB vs PRT Dream11 prediction team

M Hossain: 97 runs and four wickets

V Krishna: Five wickets

M Vandrasi: 64 runs and three wickets

S Miah: 57 runs and three wickets

A Mahmud: Four wickets

PRB vs PRT Dream11 Prediction Today

PRB vs PRT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Singh, Rasel Miah, I Butt, A Sim, M Hossain, M Vandrasi, A Mahmud, V Krishna, S Miah, B Kumar, A Alam

Captain: M Hossain, Vice-Captain: M Vandrasi

PRB vs PRT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Singh, Rasel Miah, I Butt, J Hoque, M Hossain, M Vandrasi, A Mahmud, V Krishna, S Miah, B Kumar, P Kumar

Captain: V Krishna, Vice-Captain: S Miah

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far