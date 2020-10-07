PRB vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - Oct 7th, 2020

Match 8 of the ECS T10 Prague will see Prague Barbarians face United CC at the Scott Page Field on Wednesday. The Barbarians come into this match on the back of a victory against Prague CC Kings.

The Barbarians side started their league campaign with two consecutive victories. They had earlier beaten Prague Spartans by eight wickets in the first game on Tuesday. On the other hand, United CC are yet to register a victory, with one draw and one loss to their name.

With the league hitting its peak, United CC have to get their act together if they are to make the knockout phase of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Prague Barbarians

P Gangappa, J Hoque, S Davizi, A Sim, A Waqar, P Balakrishnan, U Gali, Y Salian, S Grover, A Pokhriyal, V Krishna, M Sai, S Bhuiyan, D Singh, A Rai, H Chaganty, A Farhad, R Bist, P Kumar, S Madhireddy, J Stooman, R Rungta and K Bhatnagar.

United CC

S Joshi, A, C Parchure, A Shukla, M Parikh, A Pangarkar, U Kanyal, N Pandit, S Awati, P Bagauly, C Sharma, M Nawab, R Magare, K Deshmukh, A K Reddy, S Bemmireddy, N Purandhar, G Namburi, EMD Mohiuddin, K Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Prague Barbarians

D Singh, P Gangappa, S Davizi, A Waqar, A Sim, Y Salian, S Pokhriyal, S Bhuiyan, A Farhad, R Singh and H Chaganty.

United CC

R Magare, P Bagauly, A Singh, P Sharma, N Pandit, EMD Mohinuddin, N Parandhar, ER Somireddy, A Shukia, GS Namburi, SR Bemmireddy.

Match Details

Match: Prague Barbarians vs United CC

Date: 7th October 2020 at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

Pitch Report

At Scott Page Field, the bowlers have dominated the proceedings in the ECS T10 League so far. Moreover, the weather also has played in favour of the bowlers.

The team winning the toss would prefer to bowl second given that the conditions are likely to help the bowlers as the day wears on.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PRB vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Singh, P Bagauly, S Joshi, S Davizi, C Sharma, Y Salian, N Pandit, A Farhad, A Shukla, A Reddy and S Pokhriyal.

Captain: S Davizi Vice-captain: A Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Singh, P Bagauly, S Joshi, S Davizi, J Hoque, N Purandhar, N Pandit, A Farhad, A Shukla, A Reddy and S Pokhriyal.

Captain: S Pokhriyal Vice-captain: N Pandit