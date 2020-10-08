PRB vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - Oct 8th, 2020

The eliminator match of the ECS T10 League Prague will take place between Prague Barbarians and United CC at the Scott Page Field.

The Barbarians finished third in the points table with three victories from four games whereas United CC made it to the knockout stage only due to a better NRR than Prague Spartans. The latter qualified for the playoff stage despite earning only a single point in the group stage.

While the Barbarians have been consistent in the tournament so far, United CC have failed to find the right combination this season. With a strong record and an in-form lineup, the Barbarians wgo into this clash as favourites.

Squads to choose from

Prague Barbarians

P Gangappa, J Hoque, S Davizi, A Sim, A Waqar, P Balakrishnan, U Gali, Y Salian, S Grover, A Pokhriyal, V Krishna, M Sai, S Bhuiyan, D Singh, A Rai, H Chaganty, A Farhad, R Bist, P Kumar, S Madhireddy, J Stooman, R Rungta and K Bhatnagar.

United CC

S Joshi, C Parchure, A Shukla, M Parikh, A Pangarkar, U Kanyal, N Pandit, S Awati, P Bagauly, C Sharma, M Nawab, R Magare, K Deshmukh, A K Reddy, S Bemmireddy, N Purandhar, G Namburi, EMD Mohiuddin and K Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

Prague Barbarians

Pradeep Gangappa (wk)(c), Andrew Sim, Uday Gali, Sumit Pokhriyal, Sahil Grover, Vamshi Krishna, Sazib Bhuiyan, Abul Farhad, Bilal Samad, Ravindra Singh Bist and Jafar Stooman.

United CC

Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Amit Pangarkar, Pramod Bagauly(c), Shyamal Joshi, Chetan Sharma, Neelesh Pandit, Naveen Parandhar, Arpan Shukia, Ashokkumar Reddy Somireddy, Santhosh Reddy Bemmireddy and Gokul Sai Namburi.

Match Details

Match: Prague Barbarians vs United CC (Eliminator)

Date: 8th October, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

Pitch Report

The strip at Prague has behaved neutrally so far, assisting both the batsmen as well as the bowlers. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to get harder to bat on. Thus, both captains will want to bat first and put up a huge total on the board. With a sunny day in Vinor, we are set to witness a full game without any interruptions.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PRB vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Singh, S Grover, S Davizi, S Joshi, S Bhuiyan, P Bagauly, N Pandit, A Farhad, A Shukla, A Reddy and S Reddy.

Captain: A Farhad Vice-captain: S Reddy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Singh, S Grover, S Davizi, U Gali, S Bhuiyan, P Bagauly, S Pokhriyal, A Farhad, A Waqar, A Reddy and S Reddy.

Captain: P Bagauly Vice-captain: A Singh