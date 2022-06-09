PRB vs VCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 40

Prague Barbarians will take on Vinohrady in the 40th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Thursday.

Having played six matches this season, Prague Barbarians have won three games so far. They defeated Vinohrady CC by five runs in their most recent match and are fourth in the standings. They have accumulated six points so far this season.

Vinohrady have also played six matches and have managed to win three fixtures. They are in the middle of the table with six points. They defeated table leaders Prague Tigers by six wickets in their most recent match.

PRB vs VCC Probable Playing 11 Today

PRB XI

Pankaj Pundir, Birendra Kumar, Rahul Rungta, Harsha Chaganty, Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Vandrasi Murali, Piyush Kumar, Andrew Sim, Uday Gali, Bilal Samad

VCC XI

Siddarth Goud, Shobhit Bhatia, Frederick Heydenrych, Vojta Hasa, Venkatesh Marghashayam, Joe Cope, Alex Sirisena, Anil Saini, James Flottow, Nrup Raval, Shubhranshu Chaudhary

Match Details

PRB vs VCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 40

Date and Time: 9th June, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground is known for being very batting-friendly. It’s a belter of a surface and batters will have the edge for most of the game. Bowlers will need to be accurate with their lengths. Both sides would like to bat first here.

Today’s PRB vs VCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Singh is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score runs in the middle order. He has scored 32 runs in four matches.

Batters

S Goud is a great player to have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side as he can contribute on multiple fronts. He has scored 59 runs and has also taken three wickets.

J Hoque is an important player for the Prague Barbarians. He is the leading scorer with 107 runs in five matches at an average of over 35.

All-rounders

F Heydenrych is an exciting all-rounder who can have a massive impact on the game. He is the top-scorer for Vinohrady with 97 runs at an average of 32.33. He has also taken three wickets and can be a great captaincy candidate for your PRB vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Vandrasi is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of over 146 and has also scalped four wickets so far.

Bowlers

V Krishna has done a more than decent job with the ball in hand. He has taken six wickets so far and will be looking to add more victims. He has also added 10 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRB vs VCC Dream11 prediction team

F Heydenrych (VCC) – 312 points

A Hayat (VCC) – 304 points

M Vandrasi (PRB) – 272 points

V Krishna (PRB) – 257 points

S Goud (VCC) – 224 points

Important stats for PRB vs VCC Dream11 prediction team

F Heydenrych: 97 runs and 3 wickets

A Hayat: 28 runs and 7 wickets

M Vandrasi: 85 runs and 4 wickets

V Krishna: 10 runs and 6 wickets

S Goud: 59 runs and 3 wickets

PRB vs VCC Dream11 Prediction Today

PRB vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Singh, S Bhatia, S Goud, J Hoque, S Dalton, F Heydenrych, A Hayat, M Vandrasi, V Krishna, S Chaudharay, H Chaganty

Captain: F Heydenrych, Vice-Captain: M Vandrasi

PRB vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Singh, S Bhatia, S Goud, J Hoque, S Dalton, F Heydenrych, J Cope, M Vandrasi, V Krishna, S Chaudharay, P Kumar

Captain: J Hoque, Vice-Captain: S Goud

