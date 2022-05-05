PRC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 9

Prathibha Cricket Club (PRC) will take on AGORC (AGR) in the ninth match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

With one win and two losses to their name, Prathibha Cricket Club are at the bottom of the points table. AGORC, meanwhile, are third in the standings, having won two out of their three games.

PRC vs AGR Probable Playing 11 today

Prathibha Cricket Club: Sreenath K (wk), Sachin PS, Ashwin Anand, Abhishek Pratap-I, Arun KA, Anaz Nazeer, Alfi Francis, Sharafuddeen NM, Biju Narayanan, KC Akshay, Vinil TS.

AGORC: Akhil MS (c), A K Arjun (wk), Mohammed Shanu, Sachin Mohan, Jineesh PM, Sachin Baby, Vyshak Chandran, Akhil KG, Sudhesan Midhun, Basil NP, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan.

Match Details

PRC vs AGR, 9th Match, KCA Club Championship 2022

Date & Time: May 5th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha generally favors the batters. But while the new ball might offer some assistance to the pacers, the spinners might also find some turn as the match progresses.

Today’s PRC vs AGR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sreenath K has been in top form with the bat in the KCA Club Championship 2022, having accumulated 116 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 134.88.

Batter

Sachin Mohan has chipped in nicely, scoring 77 runs in three matches so far.

All-rounder

Sachin Baby has made a huge all-round impact in the tournament. He has amassed 150 runs and taken three wickets in as many games.

Bowler

Sharafuddeen NM has bowled really well in the KCA Club Championship 2022, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.73.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sachin Baby (AGR): 308 points

Sharafuddeen NM (PRC): 188 points

Sreenath K (PRC): 187 points

Sachin Mohan (AGR): 142 points

Sudhesan Midhun (AGR): 135 points

Important stats for PRC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sachin Baby: 150 runs & 3 wickets

Sudhesan Midhun: 4 wickets

Sreenath K: 116 runs

Sharafuddeen NM: 4 wickets

PRC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction (KCA Club Championship 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sreenath K, Ashwin Anand, Sachin Mohan, Mohammed Shanu, Arun KA, Sachin Baby, Alfi Francis, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil MS, Basil NP, Sharafuddeen NM.

Captain: Sachin Baby. Vice-captain: Sharafuddeen NM.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sreenath K, A K Arjun, Ashwin Anand, Sachin Mohan, Arun KA, Sachin Baby, Alfi Francis, Sudhesan Midhun, TS Vinil, Basil NP, Sharafuddeen NM.

Captain: Sachin Baby. Vice-captain: Alfi Francis.

