PRC vs ALC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kerala T20

Prathibha Cricket Club will take on Alleppey Cricket Club in the second T20 match of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 at the SD College Cricket Ground in Alappuzha on Friday.

The Kerala Club Championship begins on August 27 and will continue until September 14. 10 teams, divided into two groups, will be competing in over 34 matches. Several of these players have appeared in the KCA Presidents’ club and it will be an exciting opportunity for many youngsters.

PRC vs ALC Probable Playing 11 Today

PRC XI

K.Sreenath (wk), VA Jagadeesh, Jackson Cleetus , Vyshak Chandran, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Sharafuddeen NM , T S Vinil, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Mohammed Anas, Renjith Raveendran

ALC XI

Akash Pillai (wk), Ashwin Anand, Gireesh PG, Anoop-G, Abhay Jotin, Amal Ramesh, Abhishek Nair, Gautham Mohan, Prasoon Prasad, Balu Babu, Aravind Rajesh

Match Details

PRC vs ALC, Kerala T20, Second Match

Date and Time: 27th August, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

Batsmen will struggle to pile on runs on this wicket. They will need to spend some time on the pitch and apply themselves before taking on the bowlers. A score of 150 is expected to be par on this ground.

Today’s PRC vs ALC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

AC Pillai could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsmen

V Jagadeesh could end up making a gigantic impact on the match. He is capable of playing big shots as well as biding his time on the pitch.

All-rounders

Sharafuddeen has been in excellent form in recent games. He would like to repeat the same heroics in this competition as well. Sharafuddeen can be considered as a captaincy pick for your PRC vs ALC Dream11 Fantasy Side.

A Ramesh can prove to be a threat in all three departments and is a fantastic all-rounder. He has also been in astounding form and can prove to be a fine multiplier choice.

Bowlers

V Kumar C-V is expected to lead the line for his side in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRC vs ALC Dream11 prediction team

A Ramesh (ALC)

Sharafuddeen (PRC)

A Anand (ALC)

V Kumar C-V (PRC)

A-R Nair (ALC)

Important stats for PRC vs ALC Dream11 prediction team

A Ramesh (ALC) – N/A

Sharafuddeen (PRC) – N/A

A Anand (ALC) – N/A

V Kumar C-V (PRC) – N/A

A-R Nair (ALC) – N/A

PRC vs ALC Dream11 Prediction Today

PRC vs ALC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A-C Pillai, J Cleetus, A Anand, V Jagadeesh, Sharafuddeen, A R-Nair, T Vinil, A Ramesh, P Prasad, V Kumar C-V, G Mohan

Captain: A Ramesh, Vice-Captain: Sharafuddeen

PRC vs ALC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A-C Pillai, J Cleetus, A Anand, V Jagadeesh, Sharafuddeen, Midhun-PK, T Vinil, A Ramesh, P Prasad, V Kumar C-V, G Mohan

Captain: A Anand, Vice-Captain: V Kumar C-V

Edited by Diptanil Roy