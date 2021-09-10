PRC vs ENC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Match 21

Prathibha Cricket Club will take on Ernakulam Cricket Club in the 21st match of the KCA Club Championship at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Friday.

Prathibha Cricket Club have won two out of their four KCA Club Championship matches, with two of their fixtures getting abandoned due to rain. They are currently placed at the top of the Group A points table. Ernakulam Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won three out of their four KCA Club Championship matches and are currently placed atop the Group B points table. They beat BK-55 by five wickets in their last match.

PRC vs ENC Probable Playing 11 Today

PRC XI

JR Sreeraj (C), NM Sharafuddeen, K Sreenath (WK), V Chandran, KJ Rakesh, PS Sachin, R Ganesh, EU Mohammed Anas, PK Midhun, CV Vinod Kumar, Aswanth S Sanker.

ENC XI

S Subin (C & WK), CH Abhiram, J Jose, BM Justin, A Francis John, PS Sirajudheen, A Aji, A Joseph, A Vinod, PS Jerin, SS Nair.

Match Details

PRC vs ENC, Match 21, KCA Club Championship

Date and Time: 10th September 2021, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is a sporting one where the batsmen will get full value for their shots. Chasing should be the preferred option on this ground as the track eases out as the game progresses. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 182 runs.

Today’s PRC vs ENC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Subin: Subin hasn't performed as per the expectations in the KCA Club Championship. He has scored just 28 runs at a strike rate of 112.00 in four outings. Subin can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batsmen

A Francis John: John is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs in today's match. He has scored 96 runs at a strike rate of 192 and also picked up three wickets in four matches.

V Chandran: Chandran has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Prathibha Cricket Club. He has scored 55 runs in three matches at a strike rate of close to 138. He can play a big knock in the upcoming match.

All-rounders

J Jose: Jose has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball this season. He has scored 118 runs and also picked up four wickets in four outings.

NM Sharafuddeen: Sharafuddeen has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the KCA Club Championship. He has scored 32 runs while also taking four wickets at an economy rate of 5.83.

Bowlers

A Joseph: Joseph has bowled pretty well this season. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.25 in four matches. He is also the leading wicket-taker for Ernakulam Cricket Club in the KCA Club Championship.

JR Sreeraj: Sreeraj is one of the most economical bowlers in the KCA Club Championship. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.80 in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRC vs ENC Dream11 prediction team

J Jose (ENC) - 305 points

A Francis John (ENC) - 257 points

CH Abhiram (ENC) - 186 points

A Joseph (ENC) - 184 points

NM Sharafuddeen (PRC) - 182 points

Important Stats for PRC vs ENC Dream11 prediction team

J Jose: 118 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 116.83 and ER - 7.33

NM Sharafuddeen: 32 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 168.42 and ER - 5.83

A Francis John: 96 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 192.00 and ER - 7.80

CH Abhiram: 125 runs in 4 matches; SR - 108.69

V Chandran: 55 runs in 3 matches; SR - 137.50

PRC vs ENC Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship)

PRC vs ENC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Subin, KJ Rakesh, V Chandran, CH Abhiram, A Francis John, NM Sharafuddeen, J Jose, PK Midhun, JR Sreeraj, CV Vinod Kumar, A Joseph.

Captain: NM Sharafuddeen. Vice-captain: J Jose.

PRC vs ENC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Subin, V Chandran, CH Abhiram, A Francis John, NM Sharafuddeen, J Jose, PK Midhun, PS Sirajudheen, JR Sreeraj, A Joseph, PS Jerin.

Captain: J Jose. Vice-captain: NM Sharafuddeen.

