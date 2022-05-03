×
PRC vs JRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 6

PRC vs JRO Dream11 Prediction: KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 6
Modified May 03, 2022 10:00 AM IST
Preview

Pratibha Cricket Club (PRC) will take on Jolly Rovers (JRO) in the sixth match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday, 3 April.

Both sides suffered defeats in their previous encounters. While Pratibha Cricket Club lost to Masters CC in the Super Over, Jolly Rovers suffered a 10-run defeat at the hands of AGROC.

PRC vs JRO Probable Playing 11 Today

PRC XI

Ashwin Anand, K Sreenath(wk&c), Rahul Sharma, Alfi Francis, KC Akshay, Arun KA, Pathirikattu Midhun, Abhishek Pratap, Renjith Raveendran, Biju Narayan, Sharafuddeen NM.

JRO XI

Vatsal Govind, P Mashood, VK Sreerag, Anand Krishnan, Mohammed Safeer, Amal Ramesh, Nikhil-T(wk), Shabin Pasha(c), Dhwaj Raichura, Rabin Krishnan, Mohammed Ishaque.

Match Details

PRC vs JRO, KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 3rd May, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while there could be some turn on offer for the spinners, the pacers might get the new ball to move around a bit. A score of around 150 is par at the venue.

Today’s PRC vs JRO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Sreenath has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 161.8 in the KCA Club Championship 2022 so far.

Batter

V Govind, who played a fine 64-run knock in the previous game, has scored 87 runs in total in the tournament.

All-rounder

M Rabin Krishna is a wonderful all-rounder who has scored 32 runs and scalped two wickets. He could be a great multiplier pick for your PRC vs JRO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

M Safeer, who has four wickets to his name, will be eager to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRC vs JRO Dream11 prediction team

M Rabin-Krishna (JRO) – 130 points

M Safeer (JRO) – 130 points

V Govind (JRO) – 128 points

M Ishaque (JRO) – 124 points

K Sreenath (PRC) – 89 points

Important stats for PRC vs JRO Dream11 prediction team

M Rabin-Krishna: 32 runs and 2 wickets

M Safeer: 4 wickets

V Govind: 87 runs

K Sreenath: 55 runs

PRC vs JRO Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship 2022)

PRC vs JRO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - KCA Club Championship 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Sreenath, V Govind, V Sreerag, R Sharma, M Rabin-Krishna, Midhun-PK, A Krishnan, M Safeer, M Ishaque-P, A Ramesh, K Akshay.

Captain: M Rabin-Krishna. Vice-captain: M Safeer.

PRC vs JRO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - KCA Club Championship 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Sreenath, Nikhil T, V Govind, V Sreerag, R Sharma, M Rabin-Krishna, Midhun-PK, A Krishnan, M Safeer, M Ishaque-P, K Akshay.

Captain: V Govind. Vice-captain: Midhun-PK.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

