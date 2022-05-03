PRC vs JRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 6

Pratibha Cricket Club (PRC) will take on Jolly Rovers (JRO) in the sixth match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday, 3 April.
Both sides suffered defeats in their previous encounters. While Pratibha Cricket Club lost to Masters CC in the Super Over, Jolly Rovers suffered a 10-run defeat at the hands of AGROC.
PRC vs JRO Probable Playing 11 Today
PRC XI
Ashwin Anand, K Sreenath(wk&c), Rahul Sharma, Alfi Francis, KC Akshay, Arun KA, Pathirikattu Midhun, Abhishek Pratap, Renjith Raveendran, Biju Narayan, Sharafuddeen NM.
JRO XI
Vatsal Govind, P Mashood, VK Sreerag, Anand Krishnan, Mohammed Safeer, Amal Ramesh, Nikhil-T(wk), Shabin Pasha(c), Dhwaj Raichura, Rabin Krishnan, Mohammed Ishaque.
Match Details
PRC vs JRO, KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 6
Date and Time: 3rd May, 2022, 1:00 PM IST
Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while there could be some turn on offer for the spinners, the pacers might get the new ball to move around a bit. A score of around 150 is par at the venue.
Today’s PRC vs JRO Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
K Sreenath has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 161.8 in the KCA Club Championship 2022 so far.
Batter
V Govind, who played a fine 64-run knock in the previous game, has scored 87 runs in total in the tournament.
All-rounder
M Rabin Krishna is a wonderful all-rounder who has scored 32 runs and scalped two wickets. He could be a great multiplier pick for your PRC vs JRO Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowlers
M Safeer, who has four wickets to his name, will be eager to add to his tally today.
Top 5 best players to pick in PRC vs JRO Dream11 prediction team
M Rabin-Krishna (JRO) – 130 points
M Safeer (JRO) – 130 points
V Govind (JRO) – 128 points
M Ishaque (JRO) – 124 points
K Sreenath (PRC) – 89 points
Important stats for PRC vs JRO Dream11 prediction team
M Rabin-Krishna: 32 runs and 2 wickets
M Safeer: 4 wickets
V Govind: 87 runs
K Sreenath: 55 runs
PRC vs JRO Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Sreenath, V Govind, V Sreerag, R Sharma, M Rabin-Krishna, Midhun-PK, A Krishnan, M Safeer, M Ishaque-P, A Ramesh, K Akshay.
Captain: M Rabin-Krishna. Vice-captain: M Safeer.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Sreenath, Nikhil T, V Govind, V Sreerag, R Sharma, M Rabin-Krishna, Midhun-PK, A Krishnan, M Safeer, M Ishaque-P, K Akshay.
Captain: V Govind. Vice-captain: Midhun-PK.