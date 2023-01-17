PRC vs MCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Future Talents T20, Match 2

The second match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will see the Presidency College (PRC) squaring off against the MCC Tambaram (MCT) at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRC vs MCT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. The Presidency College has various in-form players, whereas the MCC Tambaram has a young squad of promising players.

MCC Tambaram will give it their all to win the match, but the Presidency College is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PRC vs MCT Match Details

The second match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will be played on January 17 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRC vs MCT, Match 2

Date and Time: January 17, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. Fans may expect the spin to show some magic since this will be the second consecutive match on the same pitch.

PRC vs MCT Form Guide

PRC - Will be playing their first match

MCT - Will be playing their first match

PRC vs MCT Probable Playing XI

PRC Playing XI

No injury updates

Pradeep S(wk), Udaya Kumar N, Ajith G, Kishore B, Logesh P, Ashok Kumar-I, Kabil Dev S, Sabareeshwaran C, Ajay P, Anbarasan M, Bala Kumaran N

MCT Playing XI

No injury updates

S Venugopal (wk), M Sujith, R Dhanush, Parthasarathy G, T Lingeswaran, Ryan Sajan-Neeliyanickal, Awkil Ahmed, K Larsen Gavin-Meshach, A Balaji, P Arjun Thapa, R Selvakumar

PRC vs MCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Pradeep S

Pradeep S is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Venugopal is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Sujith

U Kumar and M Sujith are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Ajith G played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Dev

A Kumar and K Dev are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Sajan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Balaji

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Raj and A Balaji. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Satheesh S is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRC vs MCT match captain and vice-captain choices

M Sujith

M Sujith will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

A Kumar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Kumar as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for PRC vs MCT, Match 2

M Sujith

U Kumar

Ajith G

K Dev

A Kumar

Presidency College vs MCC Tambaram Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Presidency College vs MCC Tambaram Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Pradeep S, S Venugopal

Batters: M Sujith, Ajith G, U Kumar

All-rounders: A Kumar, K Dev, R Sajan

Bowlers: B Raj, A Balaji, Satheesh S

Presidency College vs MCC Tambaram Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Pradeep S

Batters: M Sujith, Ajith G, U Kumar, R Dhanush

All-rounders: A Kumar, K Dev, M Aravinth

Bowlers: B Raj, A Balaji, P Thapa

Poll : 0 votes