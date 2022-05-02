PRC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 3

The Prathiba Cricket Club (PRC) will take on the Masters-RCC (MRC) in the third match of the KCA Club Championship T20 2022 on Monday, May 2. The Sanatana Dharma College Ground will host this contest.

Masters-RCC got off to a great start to the season, defeating Agorc by 60 runs. Their batters looked decent and never had to settle for opposition bowlers, with Ajith and Rahul P scoring half-centuries, while Albin Alias contributed 46 runs.

Prathiba Cricket Club, who had a terrible season last year, are back in action against Masters-RCC and will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

PRC vs MRC Probable Playing XIs

PRC

K Sreenath (wk), Sharafudeen-NM, Ashwin Anand, JR Sreeraj, Midhun-PK, Renjith Raveendran, Arun KA, Rahul Sharma, Vidhun Venugopal, TS Vinil, Biju Narayanan.

MRC

Sanjay Raj, Ajith KA, Rahul P (c & wk), Albin Alias, Sanju Sajeev, Akshay Manohar, Akhil Scaria, Vinu Kumar, Ajith Vasudevan, Vinod Kumar, Pavan Raj.

Match Details

Match: Prathiba Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC, KCA Club Championship T20 2022, Match 3.

Date and Time: May 2, 2022; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground.

Pitch Report

The Sanatana Dharma College Ground is a superb scoring venue that also assists bowlers. The ball may move slightly at the start of the innings and batters must be patient when executing their shots. Anything above 200 runs could be a par score on this track.

Today’s PRC vs MRC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul P: The keeper-batter looked impressive in his previous game against Agorc, scoring 56 runs at a strike rate of 266.67. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Albin Alias: The middle-order batsman had a solid outing in the previous game, scoring 46 runs at a strike rate of 135.29. Alias is a must-pick in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

K A Ajith: Ajith has been a prominent performer for his team thus far, performing superbly with both bat and ball. The all-rounder is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and is expected to play a key role in this game as well. His previous outing resulted in 67 runs at a strike rate of 167.50.

Bowlers

Ajith V: He is a frontline bowler for his team, having picked up four wickets at an average of 8.50 in his previous game against Agorc. Ajith could prove to be a valuable pick for your PRC vs MRC Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in PRC vs MRC Dream11 prediction team

Akshay Manohar (Masters-RCC): 41 points.

Sanju Sanjeev (Masters-RCC): 36 points.

Vinod Kumar (Masters-RCC): 64 points.

Key stats for PRC vs MRC Dream11 prediction team

Pavan Raj - 1428 runs and 77 wickets in 68 games; batting average: 26.94.

Sharafuddeen-NM – 47 runs and three wickets in two games; bowling average: 22.67.

Vinod Kumar - 2,038 runs and 181 wickets in 97 games; batting average: 41.59.

PRC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction

Prathiba Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul P, Albin Alias, Ashwin Anand, Sharafudeen-NM, Ajith KA, Akhil Scaria, Midhun-PK, Renjith Raveendran, Vinu Kumar, Ajith Vasudevan, Rahul Sharma.

Captain: Ajith KA | Vice-Captain: Albin Alias.

Prathiba Cricket Club vs Masters-RCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul P, Albin Alias, Ashwin Anand, Sharafudeen-NM, Sanju Sajeev, Ajith KA, Midhun-PK, Renjith Raveendran, Vinu Kumar, Ajith Vasudevan, Akshay Manohar.

Captain: Ajith KA | Vice-Captain: Sharafudeen-NM.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra