PRC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Match 9

Prathibha Cricket Club will take on Swantons Cricket Club in the ninth match of the KCA Club Championship at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Prathibha Cricket Club have won two out of their three KCA Club Championship matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. They beat Royal Masters Centurion Cricket Club by one run in their last match. Swantons Cricket Club, on the other hand, have lost two out of their three matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the KCA Club Championship points table. They lost their last match to Alleppey Cricket Club by 68 runs.

PRC vs SWC Probable Playing 11 Today

PRC XI

JR Sreeraj (C), V Chandran, K Sreenath (WK), NM Sharafuddeen, KJ Rakesh, PS Sachin, R Ganesh, EU Mohammed Anas, PK Midhun, CV Vinod Kumar, Aswanth S Sanker.

SWC XI

V Mohan (C), KS Aravind, L Augustine (WK), S Ganesh, CN Jaseer, FK Rafeeque, R Varghese, Asif Salam, N Afrad, D Harikrishnan, VP Kumar.

Match Details

PRC vs SWC, Match 9, KCA Club Championship

Date and Time: 4th September 2021, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is pretty much a balanced one. While the pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball, the batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 145 runs.

Today’s PRC vs SWC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Mohan: Mohan didn't perform as per the expectations in the last couple of KCA Club Championship matches, scoring only 22 runs at a strike rate of 115.78. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team today.

Batsmen

KJ Rakesh: Rakesh has been in decent form with the bat so far this season. He has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 112.24 and also picked up a wicket in three matches.

V Chandran: Chandran has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Prathibha Cricket Club this season. He has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of close to 138 in three outings.

All-rounders

NM Sharafuddeen: Sharafuddeen has impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the KCA Club Championship. He has scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 168.42 and also taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.83 in three matches.

JR Sreeraj: Sreeraj can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball in today's match. He has scored 53 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 203-plus and also picked up two wickets in three games.

Bowlers

Asif Salam: Salam is the joint highest wicket-taker for his side in the KCA Club Championship, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 6.90 in three matches.

PK Midhun: Midhun has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.42 in three KCA Club Championship matches. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRC vs SWC Dream11 prediction team

NM Sharafuddeen (PRC) - 182 points

Asif Salam (SWC) - 177 points

VP Kumar (SWC) - 177 points

PK Midhun (PRC) - 173 points

JR Sreeraj (PRC) - 147 points

Important Stats for PRC vs SWC Dream11 prediction team

NM Sharafuddeen: 32 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 168.42 and ER - 5.83

PK Midhun: 21 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 67.74 and ER - 4.42

JR Sreeraj: 53 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 203.84 and ER - 5.80

Asif Salam: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 6.90

VP Kumar: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.09

PRC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship)

PRC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Mohan, K Sreenath, R Varghese, KJ Rakesh, V Chandran, JR Sreeraj, NM Sharafuddeen, CN Jaseer, Asif Salam, VP Kumar, PK Midhun.

Captain: NM Sharafuddeen. Vice-captain: V Mohan.

PRC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Mohan, L Augustine, R Varghese, V Chandran, JR Sreeraj, CV Vinod Kumar, NM Sharafuddeen, FK Rafeeque, Asif Salam, PK Midhun, N Afrad.

Captain: NM Sharafuddeen. Vice-captain: PK Midhun.

Edited by Samya Majumdar