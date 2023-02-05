PRE vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 28

Pretoria Capitals (PRE) will take on the Durban Super Giants (DUR) in the 28th match of the SA20 2023 at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday, February 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PRE vs DUR Dream11 prediction.

Pretoria Capitals have made the playoffs after winning six of their eight games, thanks to the exploits of Rilee Rossouw and Philip Salt, who provided backup firepower at the top of the order. Following two wins in a row, they are likely to field some new faces while resting key players ahead of big games.

Meanwhile, the Durban Super Giants will only play for pride only, as they are mostly out of playoff contention and will look to finish the season on a high note with a win here.

PRE vs DUR Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 28

The Pretoria Capitals and Durban's Super Giants will lock horns in the 28th match of the SA20 2023 at SuperSport, Centurion. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRE vs DUR, SA20 2023, Match 28

Date and Time: 05th February 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport, Centurion

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

PRE vs DUR Pitch Report, Match 28

The pitch at SuperSport assists pacers and batters. Fans can expect first innings scores of 170 or above on this surface. It will be an interesting contest between bat and ball. The bounce is going to be true and batters might enjoy the ball coming onto the bat as well. The team winning the toss would like to field first on this wicket.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 162

Average 2nd innings score: 156

PRE vs DUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pretoria Capitals injury/team news

No major injury concern.

Pretoria Capitals probable playing 11

Philip Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Joshua Little

Durban's Super Giants injury/team news

No major injury concern.

Durban's Super Giants probable playing 11

Ben McDermott, Quinton de Kock (c), Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, David Willey, Keemo Paul, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley

Today's PRE vs DUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (228 runs in 9 matches; Average: 28.50)

Quinton de Kock has been in decent touch with the bat. The left-handed wicket-keeper batter has collected 228 runs at an average of 28.50 in nine matches. He is an absolute multiplier pick for today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Heinrich Klassen (259 runs in 9 matches; Average: 43.16)

Klassen is a right-handed batter who has played a key role for his team so far in the middle order. He is a must-have player for your fantasy cricket team. He has scored 259 runs at an average of 43.16 in this tournament so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wayne Parnell (56 runs & 10 wickets in 8 matches; Average: 19.00)

Wayne Parnell is a highly experienced all-rounder who can win games on his own with his swinging deliveries. He has amassed 56 runs while picking up ten wickets at an average of 19.00 in eight games. That makes him a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Anrich Nortje (15 wickets in 8 matches; Average: 13.33)

Nortje is in top form with the ball and is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament. He has taken 15 wickets at an excellent average of 13.33 in eight matches.

PRE vs DUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Eathan Bosch

Eathan Bosch is a talented right-arm fast bowler who has been in excellent form in the ongoing tournament for his side. He has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 18.18 in eight games and is a must-have in your PRE vs DUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Philip Salt

He is an experienced batter with excellent keeping skills for his side. He has scored 168 runs at an average of 42.00 in six games, making him an excellent pick for your PRE vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy team.

Five must-picks with player stats for PRE vs DUR Dream11 fantasy cricket

Players Players Stats Quinton de Kock 228 runs in 9 games Philip Salt 168 runs in 6 games Reece Topley 9 wickets in 7 games Adil Rashid 9 wickets in 7 games Wayne Parnell 10 wickets in 8 games

PRE vs DUR match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 28

Given that the pitch is expected to support batters, it is advisable to pick Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, and Matthew Breetzke in multiple fantasy teams who are technically strong and in fine form.

PRE vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PRE vs DUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rille Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Jimmy Neesham, Wian Mulder

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Anrich Nortje, Ethan Bosch

PRE vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PRE vs DUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rille Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Jimmy Neesham, Wian Mulder

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Anrich Nortje, Ethan Bosch, Keshav Maharaj

