PRI-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 10

Princess Women take on Angels Women (PRI-W vs ANG-W) in Match No.10 of the Pondicherry Women’s T10 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Monday, June 13.

Princess Women continue to languish at the bottom of the table. They have only one win from three matches. Their previous match against Diamonds Women ended in a crushing 57-run defeat. They have now lost two consecutive games in the tournament.

Princess Women have only two games left and will look to win both of them. They need to play better cricket with both the bat and ball.

Angels Women, on the other hand, have won two matches and lost as many from their four games in this edition of the tournament. They are third in the table behind Diamonds Women due to an inferior net run-rate.

They lost their previous game against Queens Women by 19 runs. Angels Women have failed to be consistent with a win, a loss, and a win and a loss from four games.

PRI-W vs ANG-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PRI-W

Jaai Dewannavar, Radhika Pandian, BVV Niharika, Sonal Patil, Shreedevi Rathord, Ramya M Latha (c), Sherly Rani Bonro, Hemavathy Arunachalam, Abirame Ramamurthy, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Sagarikka SK.

ANG-W

Shilpa Sahu, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Rupashri Selvaperumal, Payal Balmik, Honey Yadav, Likitha Vilveetil, Janaki Ramasamy (c), Rubavathi Gubendiran, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Swetha Kandasamy.

Match Details

Match: PRI-W vs ANG-W, 10th Match, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022.

Date & Time: June 13, 2022, Monday, 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground will offer equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Teams that win the toss should bat first and put runs on the board. Batting second hasn’t been easy at this venue. Batters need to be cautious early on and settle in before going for their shots.

Today’s PRI-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ramya M Latha, the keeper-batter of Princess Women, has scored 28 runs so far in four innings. However, she can make useful contributions from behind the stumps as a keeper. Ramya could prove to be a key pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Ramdas Sandhya Mounika from Angels Women scored an unbeaten 19 in the last game while the rest of the batters could not get going. She can provide stable batting in the middle and has shown her capabilities with the bat in hand.

All-rounders

Shilpa Sahu of Angels Women has scored 74 runs from four matches. She has two 30 plus scores and has made vital contributions at the top of the order. Shilpa has also picked up two wickets and has been economical. She can certainly contribute in both departments and is a vital pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Jaai Dewannavar of Princess Women is another fine all-rounder. She has made 97 runs from four matches with the willow so far. The Princess all-rounder has the ability to fetch valuable fantasy points with both the bat and ball in hand.

Bowlers

Payal Balmik, a bowler from Angels Women, has grabbed five wickets from four matches so far. She has consistently given the side important breakthroughs and is expected to deliver the goods in a crucial game once again.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRI-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Shilpa Sahu (Angels Women) - 226 points.

Jaai Dewannavar (Princess Women) - 156 points.

Sonal Patil (Princess Women) - 135 points.

Payal Balmik (Angels Women) - 248 points.

Gokulnandhini Murugesan (Angels Women) - 140 Points.

Important stats for PRI-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Shilpa Sahu (QUN-W) - 74 runs and two wickets.

Jaai Dewannavar (PRI-W) - 97 runs.

Payal Balmik (ANG-W) – Five wickets.

PRI-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramya M Latha, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Rupashree Selvaperumal, Shweta Kandasamy, Shilpa Sahu, Jaai Dewannavar, Sonal Patil, Radhika Pandian, Payal Balmik, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Kavisha Elayaperumal.

Captain: Shilpa Sahu. Vice-captain: Jaai Dewannavar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramya M Latha, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Shweta Kandasamy, BVV Niharika, Shilpa Sahu, Jaai Dewannavar, Sonal Patil, Janaki Ramasamy, Payal Balmik, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Kavisha Elayaperumal.

Captain: Shilpa Sahu. Vice-captain: Payal Balmik

