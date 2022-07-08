PRI-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 10

Princess Women (PRI-W) will battle it out against Angels Women (ANG-W) in the 10th match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 on Friday, July 8. The match will be played at the Siechem Ground in Pondicherry.

Princess Women occupy the second spot with two wins and as many defeats from four matches. They come into this game on the back of a convincing 46-run win over Lionesses Women in their previous match. Princess Women will be keen to beat the table-toppers.

Angels Women are currently at the top of the table with six points and three wins from four matches. They beat Queens Women by eight wickets in their last fixture in a comprehensive effort. Angels Women will want to consolidate their top spot.

PRI-W vs ANG-W Probable Playing XIs

Princess Women

Radhika Pandian, Sonal Patil, Ramya M Latha (c), Likhitha Vilveetil, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Kanimozhi Karunanithi, Abirame Ramamurthy, Sushmitha Raja, Nithya N, Gokulnandhinir Murugesan, Dhivya Mohanraj.

Angels Women

Rubavathi Gubendiran Suparayan, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Swetha Kandasamy, Janaki R Ramasamy, Kavisha Elayaperumal C, Sagarikka SK, Amruta Saran, Shaine Lincy, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, BVV Niharika, Nisha Seetharamun.

Match Details

PRI-W vs ANG-W, Pondicherry Women's T10, Match 10

Date & Time: July 8, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Siechem Ground, Pondicherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced in nature and the spinners will continue to have an advantage, as has been the case throughout the tournament. The average first-innings total at this venue is 70.

Today's PRI-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rubavathi Gubendiran is a fine pick behind the stumps. She can also make some handy contributions with the bat when needed. Gubendiran is a valuable pick for this contest.

Batter

Radhika Pandian is a fine batter from Princess Women. She has scored 90 runs from four matches in this tournament. Radhika can also bowl some handy and economical overs in the middle. She has picked up a couple of wickets and is a good asset to the side.

All-rounder

Sonal Patil is a top all-rounder from Princess Women. She scored a quick-fire unbeaten 11-ball 25 in the last match and also picked up a wicket with the ball. Her all-round performances make her a valuable player and a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kavisha Elayaperumal is a top choice with the ball. She can pick up key wickets and is also capable of scoring some valuable runs with the bat. Kavisha is another vital player to have in your side.

5 best players to pick in PRI-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ramdas Sandhya Mounika (Angels Women)

Radhika M Pandian (Princess Women)

Sonal Patil (Princess Women)

Kavisha Elayaperumal (Angels Women)

Janaki Ramasamy (Angels Women)

Key stats for PRI-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

(Includes Stats from Previous Edition)

Radhika Pandian: 105 runs and two wickets

Sonal Patil: 126 runs and four wickets

Kavisha Elayaperumal: 133 runs and six wickets

Srimeera Chandrasekaran: Three wickets

PRI-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women's T10)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rubavathi Gubendiran, Radhika Pandian, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Janaki Ramasamy, Sonal Patil, Amruta Saran, Likhitha Vilveetil, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Abirame Ramamurthy.

Captain: Janaki Ramasamy. Vice-captain: Sonal Patil.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramya M Latha, Radhika Pandian, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Janaki Ramasamy, Sonal Patil, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Amruta Saran, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Swetha Kandasamy.

Captain: Radhika Pandian. Vice-captain: Sonal Patil.

