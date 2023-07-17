PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pondicherry Women’s T20 match – July 17, 2023

Princess Women (PRI-W) and Diamonds Women (DIA-W) are set to lock horns in the Pondicherry Women’s T20 2023 on Monday, July 17. The Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 will host the contest.

Last year, Princess Women finished at the bottom of the table while the Diamonds Women finished third after winning only one game. Both teams will be looking to perform better this time around.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain in the PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 match:

#3 Amruta Satsangi Saran (DIA-W) – 9 credits

Amruta Satsangi Saran is a handy all-rounder. In seven matches, she has scored 38 runs at an average of 19 and a top score of 31. She also has six wickets to her name at a healthy economy rate of four. If Saran gets going, she will be tough to stop, making her a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 team.

#2 Kavisha Elayaperumal C (PRI-W) – 8.5 credits

Kavisha Elaaperumal C has played seven matches thus far in the T20 format. She has scored 132 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 100.70, with a top score of 34. She is also an effective bowler, having taken three wickets at an average of 20.66. Elayaperumal is a worthy pick as captain or vice-captain for your PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 team.

#1 Yuvashri Karthikeyan (DIA-W) – 8.5 credits

Yuvashree Karthikeyan has played three matches thus far, scoring 21 runs at an average of seven and a strike rate of 123.52, with a top score of 20. She has also picked up two wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.86. As a talented all-rounder, we think Karthikeyan is an excellent option as captain or vice-captain for your PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in the PRI-W vs DIA-W match? Amruta Satsangi Saran (DIA-W) Kavisha Elaaperumal C (PRI-W) 0 votes