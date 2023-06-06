PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pondicherry Womens T10 match – June 6, 2023

The second match of the Siechem Pondicherry Womens T10 League will see Princess Women go head-to-head against Diamonds Women at CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on June 6. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 pm IST.

Both teams will be looking to kickstart their campaign on a positive note. In their last encounter in the 2022 Siechem Pondicherry T10 edition, Princess Women were blown away by a colossal margin of 57 runs. Yuvashri Karthikeyan scored a quickfire 63 (33) to take Diamond Women to a strong first-innings score.

It will be interesting to see how both teams approach this fixture. As we gear up for this blockbuster match, here are three players you should consider picking as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Kavisha Elayaperumal-C (DIA-W) - 8 credits

Kavisha has fared well in the shorter format of the game. In T10, she scored 85 runs at an average of 14.16, whereas in T20, she scored 132 runs at a stunning average of 33. In her relatively short career, Kavisha has amassed 14 boundaries and registered two 20-plus scores and one 30-plus score.

Kavisha should certainly be your pick as the captain or vice-captain for your upcoming PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Reena Thirugnanam-S (PRI-W) - 8 credits

Reena has the canny ability to take wickets whilst keeping the flow of the runs down. She averages 15 with the ball and has a lethal strike rate of 18. In her T10 career so far, Renna has bagged three 3 wickets and looks to be getting better with each game.

We highly recommend you feature her in your PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Gautami Naik (DIA-W) - 9 credits

Gautami is a very talented player who is known for her all-round capabilities. With the bat, Gautami averages 21.66 and has a strike rate of just under 120.

Besides, she has two 20 and 30-plus scores to her name and has clobbered 16 fours and two sixes in her very short T10 career. She is equally impressive with the ball and has eight scalps to her name in just seven T10 matches.

Gautami averages 13.37 and has a remarkable bowling strike rate of 10.5. She can be a genuine asset for her side and should most definitely feature as a captain or vice-captain in your PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 contest? Gautami Naik Reena Thirugnanam S 0 votes