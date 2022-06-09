PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 2

Princess Women are up against Diamonds Women in the second match of the Byju’s Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Thursday, 9 June.

This is the first game of the tournament for both sides. They will look to start with a win and carry the momentum going forward.

It will be an interesting clash and an opportunity for players to make the most of this platform and display their skills. This is a four-team tournament, with Angels Women and Queens Women being the other two sides.

PRI-W vs DIA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Princess Women

Ramya Latha, Sherly Rani Baburaj B, Hemavathy Arunachalam, Hansika S R, Priyanka Kamaraj, Sonal Patil, Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Bakkialakshmi Murugan, Radhika Pandian M, BVV Niharika.

Diamonds Women

Aafiya Khan, Rohini Mane, Srimeera CC Chandrasekaran, Poonam Nanasaheb Khemnar, Uma Venkatesan, Arunadevi Sekar, Sathiabama Zayasankar K, Vasanthi Dhanraj, Arthika Velmurugan G, Bakkialakshmi Sivaprakasam, Selvarani Velayutham.

Match Details

PRI-W vs DIA-W, 2nd Match, Byju’s Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022

Date & Time: June 9th 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

Batters will find it tough to score easily at this venue. Bowlers will have assistance off the surface and spinners will be aided as the game progresses. Batters need to spend time at the crease before looking to score. Bowling first is an ideal choice as teams chasing have a better record at this venue.

Today’s PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aafiya Khan from Diamonds Women could be a key player for her side. She can make key contributions with the bat at the top and is also handy with the gloves behind the stumps.

Batters

Rohini Mane has scored 221 runs in 24 innings and is an experienced player for Diamonds Women. She can provide stability with the bat in the middle and will be crucial to her side’s chances.

All-rounders

Sonal Patil is a highly experienced all-rounder for Princess Women. She has scored 1124 runs, with four 50s and a century, and has also picked up 52 wickets. She can make key contributions with both the bat and the ball.

Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar is another all-rounder from Princess Women. She is vastly experienced with 1760 runs from 80 innings, including 12 half-tons. Dewannavar also has 33 wickets to her name.

Bowler

BVV Niharika has picked up 18 wickets from nine innings at an average of 10.06 and an economy rate of 3.58.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Aafiya Khan (DIA-W)

Rohini Mane (DIA-W)

Sonal Patil (PRI-W)

Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar (PRI-W)

BVV Niharika (PRI-W)

Important stats for PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Rohini Mane: 221 runs

Sonal Patil: 1124 runs and 52 wickets

Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar: 1760 runs and 33 wickets

BVV Niharika: 18 wickets

PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramya Latha, Aafiya Khan, Sheryl Baburaj, Poonam Nanasaheb, Rohini Mane, S Zayasankar, Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar, Sonal Patil, R Pandian, B Sivaprakasam, BVV Niharika

Captain: Rohini Mane. Vice-captain: Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aafiya Khan, Poonam Nanasaheb, Rohini Mane, H Arunachalam, S Zayasankar, Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar, Sonal Patil, R Pandian, B Sivaprakasam, S Velayutham, BVV Niharika

Captain: Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar. Vice-captain: Sonal Patil

