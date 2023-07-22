PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T20, Match 11

The 11th match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will see Princess Women (PRI-W) square off against Diamonds Women (DIA-W) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry on Saturday, July 22.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Diamonds Women have won two of their last five matches. Princess Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches. Diamonds Women will give it their all to win the match, but Princess Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PRI-W vs DIA-W Match Details

The 11th match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will be played on July 22 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRI-W vs DIA-W, Match 11

Date and Time: 22 July, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially the pacers. All-rounders will have a big role to play on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second after winning the toss. The last match played on this pitch was between Diamonds Women and Angels Women, where a total of 233 were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

PRI-W vs DIA-W Form Guide

PRI-W - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

DIA-W - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

PRI-W vs DIA-W Probable Playing XI

PRI-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sayali Anil Lonkar, Sushmitha Raja, Uma Maheshwari-V, Rebecca Arul, SherlyRani Baburaj B, Prerana Kini, Sivasankari Ramasamy (wk), Shivi Pandey, BVV Niharika, Kavisha Elayaperumal C (c), Sagarikka SK.

DIA-W Playing XI

No injury updates.

Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Yashi Premkumar Pandey, Shini Janani M, TS Hasabnis, Usha S, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Jyothi Kadari, Betha Raghavika (wk), Jeevitha Sankaradass, Anjana B (c), Amruta Satsangi.

PRI-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Raghavika

B Raghavika is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. S Ramasamy is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Anil

S Anil and T Hasabnis are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Pandey played exceptionally well in the last series so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Elayaperumal

A Satsangi and K Elayaperumal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs.

Bowlers

J Kadari

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Kadari and R Thirugnanam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Ramamurthy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRI-W vs DIA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Anil

S Anil will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Anil has earned 396 points in the last five matches.

J Kadari

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Kadari the captain of the grand league teams as she will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. She has earned 515 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for PRI-W vs DIA-W, Match 11

J Kadari

S Anil

T Hasabnis

K Elayaperumal

A Ramamurthy

Princess Women vs Diamonds Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Princess Women vs Diamonds Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Raghavika.

Batters: T Hasabnis, S Anil, Y Karthikeyan, S Pandey.

All-rounders: K Elayaperumal, A Satsangi.

Bowlers: J Kadari, R Thirugnanam, R Arul, A Ramamurthy.

Princess Women vs Diamonds Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Raghavika.

Batters: T Hasabnis, S Anil, S Pandey.

All-rounders: K Elayaperumal, A Satsangi.

Bowlers: J Kadari, R Thirugnanam, R Arul, A Ramamurthy, S Baburaj.