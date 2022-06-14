PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 12

Princess Women will square off against Queens Women (PRI-W vs QUN-W) in Match No.12 of the Byju’s Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022 on Tuesday, June 14 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

Princess Women have had a disappointing run in this edition of the tournament. They have only managed to win one out of their five matches and remain at the bottom of the table. Their previous game against Angels Women ended in a 31-run defeat.

Princess Women are out of contention to make the finals. However, they will be eager to sign off on a positive note in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Queens Women are enjoying a fantastic run as they are the table toppers with four wins from five matches. They continued their dominant run with a seven-wicket triumph over Diamonds Women in their previous encounter.

Queens Women are certain of a spot in the finals. However, they will look to go into the title clash on a winning note. They have an opportunity to finish as the top team and will want to consolidate their position as well.

PRI-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PRI-W

Jaai Dewannavar, Radhika Pandian, BVV Niharika, Sonal Patil, Shreedevi Rathord, Ramya M Latha (c), Sherly Rani Bonro, Hemavathy Arunachalam, Abirame Ramamurthy, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Sagarikka SK.

QUN-W

Gautami Naik, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Reena Thirugnanam, Heena Hotchandini (c), Abhilasha Patil, Sri Lakshmi, Soundharya Arumugam, Johnstephy Elumalai, Pooja Saravanan, Usha S, Hema Sri Aravamuthan.

Match Details

Match: PRI-W vs QUN-W, 12th Match, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022.

Date & Time: June 14, 2022, Tuesday, 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The nature of the surface at this venue has been balanced throughout the tournament and is expected to remain the same. It will assist both the batters and bowlers equally. However, batters need to spend some time in the middle.

Teams winning the toss and batting first have gone on to win most games and we can expect a similar scenario here.

Today’s PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Johnstephy Elumalai, the keeper-batter of Queens Women hasn’t had a lot of opportunities with the bat. However, she will be keen to use her experience and score some crucial runs if she gets a chance to do so. She has given some crucial points as a wicketkeeper and is a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Abhilasha Patil of Queens Women has been decent with the bat in hand so far. She has scored 55 runs from five matches. She is capable of playing a responsible knock as she has a high score of an unbeaten 43. As her side looks to finish at the top, she will have a key role to carry forward with the willow.

All-rounders

Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar of Princess Women has been one of the key performers for her side despite their poor run. She has scored 108 runs in the tournament so far with the bat. Dewannavar can also pick up some important wickets with the ball and is capable of fetching valuable fantasy points in both departments.

Gautami Naik of Queens Women is a quality all-rounder. She has scored 88 runs so far with the bat and has been impressive with the ball as well, picking up seven wickets in five matches. Naik has played a key role in their successful run and is an important pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Heena Hotchandini, the skipper of Queens Women, has been a crucial performer for her side with the ball. While she may not have many wickets to her name, she has been pretty economical and has the ability to give her side vital breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Gautami Naik (Queens Women) - 415 points.

Jaai Dewannavar (Princess Women) - 186 points.

Abhilasha Patil (Princess Women) - 176 points.

Heena Hotchandini (Queens Women) - 256 points.

Nandhini Chandrasekaran (Queens Women) - 183 Points.

Important stats for PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Gautami Naik (QUN-W) - 88 runs and seven wickets.

Jaai Dewannavar (PRI-W) - 108 runs.

Nandhini Chandrasekaran (QUN-W) – Three wickets.

PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction

(Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnstephy Elumalai, Sri Lakshmi, Pooja Saravanan, BVV Niharika, Gautami Naik, Abhilasha Patil, Sonal Patil, Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Heena Hotchandini, Shreedevi Rathord.

Captain: Gautami Naik. Vice-captain: Jai Sanjay Dewannavar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramya M Latha, Sri Lakshmi, Pooja Saravanan, BVV Niharika, Gautami Naik, Abhilasha Patil, Jaai Sanjay Dewannavar, Radhika Pandian, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Soundharya Arumugam, Heena Hotchandini.

Captain: Gautami Naik. Vice-captain: Heena Hotchandini.

