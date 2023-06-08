PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T10 2023, Match 6

The sixth match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will see Princess Women (PRI-W) square off against Queens Women (QUN-W) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Thursday, June 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Princess Women have won one of their last two matches. Queens Women, too, have won just one of their last two matches of the tournament.

Queens Women will give it their all to win the match, but Princess Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PRI-W vs QUN-W Match Details

The sixth match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will be played on June 8 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 2:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRI-W vs QUN-W, Match 6

Date and Time: June 8 2023, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Diamonds Women and Angels Women, where a total of 101 runs were scored for a loss of nine wickets.

PRI-W vs QUN-W Form Guide

PRI-W - Won one of their last two matches

QUN-W - Won one of their last two matches

PRI-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XI

PRI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Poonam Khemnar, Sunayana Mishra (wk), Sayali A Lonkar, Nandhini Chandrasekaran ©, Prerana Kini, Tanishka Sen, Reena Thirugnanam, Arunadevi Sekar, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Abirame Ramamurth, Lella Tejaswini

QUN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Jeevitha Sankaradass (wk), Likhitha VG, Rebecca Arul, Sushmitha Raja, Sonal Patil, Amruta Satsangi, Varsha Choudhary, Dirisha S, Dhivya Mohanraj, Vasanthi Dhanraj, SherlyRani Baburaj B

PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Mishra

S Mishra is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. S Ramasamy is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Anil

S Pandey and S Anil are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Arul played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Patil

P Nanasaheb and S Patil are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Choudhary is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Kaushal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ramamurthy and P Kaushal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Thirugnanam is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRI-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

V Choudhary

V Choudhary will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has gained 124 points in the last two matches.

P Nanasaheb

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick P Nanasaheb as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has gained 193 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for PRI-W vs QUN-W, Match 6

S Patil

P Nanasaheb

A Satsangi

S Anil

V Choudhary

Princess Women vs Queens Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Princess Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Mishra

Batters: S Pandey, S Anil

All-rounders: S Patil, A Satsangi, P Nanasahen, V Choudhary, N Chandrasekaran

Bowlers: R Thirugnanam, P Kaushal, A Ramamurthy

Princess Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Mishra

Batters: T Sen, S Anil

All-rounders: S Patil, A Satsangi, P Nanasahen, V Choudhary, N Chandrasekaran

Bowlers: L Tejaswini, P Kaushal, A Ramamurthy

