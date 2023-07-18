PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T20, Match 4

The 4th match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will see Princess Women (PRI-W) squaring off against Queens Women (QUN-W) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry on Tuesday, July 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Queens Women won their last match against Angels Women by 6 runs. Princess Women, on the other hand, also got off to a positive start after beating Diamonds Women by 76 runs.

Queens Women will give it their all to win the match, but Princess Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PRI-W vs QUN-W Match Details

The 4th match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 will be played on July 18 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRI-W vs QUN-W, Match 4

Date and Time: 18th July 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second. The last match played on this pitch was between Princess Women and Diamonds Women, where a total of 196 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PRI-W vs QUN-W Form Guide

PRI-W - W

QUN-W - W

PRI-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XI

PRI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Ramasamy (wk), S Pandey, S Anil, B Niharika, K Elayaperumal, P Kini, S Raja, M Prasanna, A Ramamurthy, R Arul, S Baburaj B

QUN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Mishra (wk), R Sandhya, Deepa S, T Nigam, A Sekar, N Chandrasekaran, Sneka S, Srimeera C, P Veerkar, D Murugadass, A Bharathwaz

PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Mishra

S Mishra is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. R Sandhya is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Anil

S Pandey and S Anil are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Nigam played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Elayaperumal

K Elayaperumal and N Chandrasekaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Srimeera C is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Veerkar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Veerkar and R Arul. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Ramamurthy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRI-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Elayaperumal

K Elayaperumal will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She smashed 27 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

N Chandrasekaran

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Chandrasekaran as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She smashed 28 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match

5 Must-Picks for PRI-W vs QUN-W, Match 4

K Elayaperumal

N Chandrasekaran

S Anil

T Nigam

A Ramamurthy

Princess Women vs Queens Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Princess Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Mishra

Batters: T Nigam, S Anil, S Pandey

All-rounders: K Elayaperumal (c), Srimeera C, N Chandrasekaran (vc)

Bowlers: P Veerkar, A Ramamurthy, A Bharathwaz, R Arul

Princess Women vs Queens Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Mishra

Batters: T Nigam, S Anil (vc), B Niharika

All-rounders: K Elayaperumal (c), Srimeera C, N Chandrasekaran

Bowlers: P Veerkar, A Ramamurthy, A Bharathwaz, S Baburaj