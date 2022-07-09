PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 12

Princess Women (PRI-W) will take on Queens Women (QUN-W) in the 12th and final league match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 on Saturday, July 10, at the Siechem Ground in Pondicherry.

Princess have won two of their five games and are third in the points table with four points. They lost their previous game to Angels by eight wickets. Princess need to win this game to give themselves a chance of making the final.

Queens, meanwhile, are in second place in the standings with five points. Their last game against Lionesses ended in a tie. For Queens to stay in the top two and make the final, they also need to win this game. So a thrilling contest could ensue.

PRI-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XIs

Princess Women

Radhika Pandian, Sonal Patil, Ramya M Latha (c), Likhitha Vilveetil, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Kanimozhi Karunanithi, Abirame Ramamurthy, Sushmitha Raja, Nithya N, Gokulnandhinir Murugesan, Dhivya Mohanraj.

Queens Women

Roshini Rajasekaran, Nandhini Chandrasekaran (C), Rupashri Selvaperumal, Sri Lakshmi P, Johnstephy Elumalai, Soundharya Arumugam, Pooja Saravanan, Hema Sri Aravamuthan, Usha S, Betha Raghavika, Reena Thirugnanam.

Match Details

Match: PRI-W vs QUN-W, Pondicherry Women's T10, Match 12

Date & Time: July 9, 2022; 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Siechem Ground, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch is balanced, favouring both batters and bowlers. Spinners could be key. The average first-innings total is 71.

Today's PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Johnstephy Elumalai is a decent wicketkeeper batter from Queens. She can make some handy contributions with the bat and is a safe fantast pick for this game.

Batters

Nandhini Chandrasekaran is the captain of Queens and also a decent batter. She has had a good start in a few innings so far in the tournament. She can also chip in with the ball and bowl a few crucial overs. In this all-important game, the captain will look to lead by example.

All-rounders

Roshini Rajasekaran has been a key performer for Queens in this tournament. She has scored 109 runs from five games and made a valuable 27 runs in the previous match. Roshini can also give her team two overs per match with the ball. Considering her all-round skills, she's a must-have fantasy pick for this contest.

Bowlers

Soundharya Arumugam has been a decent performer with the ball. She has picked up five wickets in the tournament and is another key fantasy pick for this fixture.

Five best players to pick in PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Roshini Rajasekaran (Queens)

Radhika M Pandian (Princess)

Sonal Patil (Princess)

Soundharya Arumugam (Queens)

Reena Thirugnanam (Queens).

Key stats for PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Team

(Includes Stats from Previous Edition)

Radhika Pandian: 10 runs and two wickets

Sonal Patil: 134 runs and six wickets

Roshini Rajasekaran: 109 runs and one wicket

Reena Thirugnanam: 87 runs and one wicket

PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women's T10)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnstephy Elumalai, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Radhika Pandian, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Sonal Patil, Likhitha Vilveetil, Reena Thirugnanam, Soundharya Arumugam, Abirame Ramamaurthy, Kanimozhi Karunanithi.

Captain: Sonal Patil. Vice-captain: Roshini Rajasekaran.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnstephy Elumalai, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Radhika Pandian, Rupashri Selvaperumal, Sonal Patil, Likhitha Vilveetil, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Soundharya Arumugam, Kanimozhi Karunanithi, Hema Sri Aravamuthan.

Captain: Roshini Rajasekaran. Vice-captain: Nandhini Chandrasekaran.

LIVE POLL Q. Roshini Rajasekaran to score 20 plus runs and pick up a wicket? Yes No 0 votes so far