PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T10 2023, Match 12

The 12th match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2023 will see the Princess Women (PRI-W) square off against the Queens Women (QUN-W) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Sunday, June 11.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Princess Women have played five matches in the tournament and have managed to win just two of them. They will be looking to win this match in order to get their campaign back on track.

The Queens Women, on the other hand, have won three of their matches and will be looking to maintain their winning momentum. The last time these two teams met in the tournament, the Queens Women emerged victorious by 12 runs.

PRI-W vs QUN-Q Match Details

The 12th match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 will be played on June 11 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The match will commence at 11:30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PRI-W vs QUN-W, Match 12, Pondicherry Women's T10 2023

Date and Time: June 11, 2023, Sunday; 11:30 am IST.

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

PRI-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XIs

PRI-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PRI-W Probable Playing XIs

S Mishra, S Anil Lonkar, D Sivaraman, U Maheswari-V, T Sen, P Nanasaheb, N Chandrasekaran, A Sekar, R Thirugnanam, L Tejaswini, and Hema Sri Aravamuthan.

QUN-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

QUN-W Probable Playing XI

S Ramasamy, S Pandey, Likitha-VG, R Arul, R Rajak, S Patil, A Satsangi Saran, V Choudhary, P Kaushal, Dirisha-S, and S Baburaj-B.

PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - S Mishra

S Mishra has batted decently in the tournament so far. She also has a good pair of hands behind the stumps and that makes him a great wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter - S Anil Lonkar

S Anil Lonkar has been in good form throughout with the bat. She has been scoring consistent runs and will be a crucial pick from the batters category.

All-rounder - P Nanasaheb Khemnar

P Nansaheb Khemnar has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. She is a crucial pick as she can give you points in both innings of the match.

Bowlers - P Kaushal

P Kaushal has been the most impressive bowler in this tournament. She has picked up wickets at crucial stages and that makes her a very important fantasy pick for the match.

PRI-W vs QUN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

P Nanasaheb Khemnar

P Nanasaheb Khemnar has been in brilliant form with both the bat and the ball. Her recent all-round form suggests that she can guarantee you points in both innings of the match and will be a great captain or vice-captain choice for the match.

S Patil

S Patil has also been a valuable all-rounder in the tournament. She can pick up wickets at crucial stages and also score valuable runs. S Patil will be a relatively safe bet as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for PRI-W vs QUN-W, Match 12

S Mishra

S Anil Lonkar

P Nansaheb Khemnar

S Patil

P Kaushal

PRI-W vs QUN-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the CAP Ground 3 will be good for batting. The bowlers will have to be clever with their variations to get wickets in this match. All-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their full quota of overs will be the best picks for the match.

PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Mishra

Batters: S Anil Lonkar, R Rajak, R Arul

All-rounders: A Satsangi Saran, P Nanasaheb Khemnar, S Patil, V Choudhary

Bowlers: R Thirugnanam, P Kaushal, L Tejaswini

PRI-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Winner Takes All Team

Wicketkeeper: S Mishra

Batters: S Anil Lonkar, R Rajak, R Arul

All-rounders: A Satsangi Saran, P Nanasaheb Khemnar, S Patil, V Choudhary

Bowlers: R Thirugnanam, P Kaushal, L Tejaswini

