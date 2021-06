PDSC vs MSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 08, 2021

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will be up against Mohammedan Sporting Club in match number 26 of the Dhaka Premier League T20 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No.4 Ground in Savar on Tuesday.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, who are yet to lose a game in the Dhaka Premier League T20, are currently atop the standings. While they have won three out of their four games, one match was washed out.

Mohammedan Sporting Club have also been in splendid form in the Dhaka Premier League T20, winning three out of their four matches. One of their games was also abandoned due to rain. They are currently third in the points table.

Squads to choose from

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Farhad Reza, Marshal Ayub, Imranuzzaman, Raihan Uddin, Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ahmed Ratul, Joyraj Shaikh Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tauqir Khan, Towfif Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque Jr, Sharifullah, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Taibur Rahman Parvez, Saif Hassan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Mohammedan Sporting Club: Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hossain Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon. Abdul Majid, Avishek Mitra

Predicted Playing XIs

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club: Imran Uzzaman (wk), Towfiq Khan, Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Shamim Hossain, Farhad Reza (c), Sharifullah, Marshall Ayub, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Enamul Haque jnr, Kamrul Islam

Mohammedan Sporting Club: Mahmudul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamsur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Shuvagata Hom, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Nadif Chowdhury, Abu Hider, Taskin Ahmed, Yeasin Arafat, Abu Jayed

Match Details

Match: Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club

Date & Time: June 8th 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar

Pitch Report

The track at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No.4 Ground in Savar has been slow in nature, with the spinners dominating proceedings on this ground. A score of around 140-150 runs could prove to be a match-winning total at the venue.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PDSC vs MSC)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imran Uzzaman, Shamsur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Parvez Hossain Emon, Farhad Reza, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Sharifullah, Abu Jayed

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Shamim Hossain Patwari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Sukkur, Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shakib Al Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Taskin Ahmed, Sharifullah, Abu Jayed, Rejaur Rahman Raja

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Saif Hassan

