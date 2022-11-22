PM-XI vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 4-day Warm-up Match

Prime Ministers XI (PM-XI) will take on West Indies (WI) in a four-day warm-up match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, starting on Wednesday, November 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PM-XI vs WI Dream11 prediction.

West Indies have played five Test matches this year, winning three and drawing twice. But all of those games were at home and this Australia tour will present a stiff challenge to Kraigg Braithwaite and Co. The Windies haven't won a Test in Australia since 1997 and will want to use the warm-up fixture to hit their straps ahead of the two-match Test series. Prime Ministers XI have some fringe Australian internationals who will want to make a mark, making for an interesting contest.

PM-XI vs WI, 4-day Warm-up Match

The four-day warm-up match between Prime Ministers XI and West Indies will start on November 23 at Manuka Oval in Canberra. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PM-XI vs WI

Date & Time: November 23rd 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

PM-XI vs WI Pitch Report

With this being a pink-ball game, conditions might differ in different sessions. The pitch might be a good one to bat on at the start but the ball is likely to move around a bit, especially under the lights.

PM-XI vs WI Probable Playing 11 today

Prime Ministers XI injury/team news

Sean Abbott is with the Australian ODI side and Joel Paris will replace him in the playing XI.

Prime Ministers XI Playing XI: Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Henry Hunt, Peter Handscomb, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Aaron Hardie, Michael Neser, Ashton Agar, Mark Steketee, Joel Paris, Todd Murphy.

West Indies injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shamarh Brooks, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Roston Chase, Devon Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Anderson Phillip.

Today’s PM-XI vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb is the leading run-scorer in the current season of the Sheffield Shield with 544 runs, including an unbeaten 281 against Western Australia, in six innings.

Top Batter Pick

Marcus Harris

Marcus Harris has been batting really well, having aggregated 288 runs at an average of 41.14 in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jason Holder

Jason Holder can be effective with both the bat and ball. He scored an unbeaten 50 in the first warm-up game but didn’t bowl. However, he could be the key for West Indies with the pink ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Steketee

Mark Steketee has been supremely consistent in domestic cricket this season. The 28-year-old fast bowler has picked up 23 wickets at an average of 13.86 in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23, striking once every 31 deliveries.

PM-XI vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Neser

Michael Neser is currently the top wicket-taker in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 with 24 wickets at an average of 11.83 and a bowling strike rate of 30.7. He has also scored 235 runs at an average of 47.

Kraigg Brathwaite

Kraigg Brathwaite has been in top form with the bat. He scored a solid 75 in the warm-up match against Combined NSW and ACT XI while also picking up one wicket.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PM-XI vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jason Holder (WI)

Michael Neser (PM-XI)

Marcus Harris (PM-XI)

Kraigg Brathwaite (WI)

Mark Steketee (PM-XI)

PM-XI vs WI match expert tips

The Prime Ministers XI side comprises some in-form players from the Sheffield Shield, and the likes of Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, and Mark Steketee will be the ones to watch out for in the PM-XI vs WI game.

PM-XI vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PM-XI vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Henry Hunt, Marcus Harris

All-rounders: Jason Holder (vc), Kyle Mayers, Michael Neser (c)

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Ashton Agar, Mark Steketee

PM-XI vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PM-XI vs WI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb (c)

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite (vc), Jermaine Blackwood, Marcus Harris

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Aaron Hardie, Michael Neser

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Mark Steketee, Joel Paris

