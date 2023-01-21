PRL vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 16

The 16th match of the SA20 2023 will see the Paarl Royals (PRL) take on MI Cape Town (CT) at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday, January 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction.

After a strong start to their SA20 campaign, MI Cape Town have blown cold with only two wins in five matches so far. While their bowling attack has impressed, they would want their batters to step up with a lot riding on Rassie van der Dussen.

As for their opponents, the Paarl Royals also have a similar record with two wins in five matches. While the likes of Jos Buttler and Evan Jones have impressed, Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan have struggled to get going with the bat.

Although MI Cape Town will start as the clear favorites, the Paarl Royals will bank on home conditions, making for an entertaining contest in Paarl.

PRL vs CT Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 16

The Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town will lock horns in the 16th match of the SA20 2023 at Boland Park, Paarl. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRL vs CT, SA20 2023, Match 16

Date and Time: 21st January 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

PRL vs CT pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 16

The pitch at Boland Park is a competitive one with the average first-innings score being 126. The pitch is slightly on the slower side with spinners likely to play a big role. Spin accounted for seven out of 12 wickets in the previous game with a change of pace being crucial for the pacers. Although chasing has been the preferred option upon winning the toss, the pitch should not change much during the course of the game.

Record at Boland Park in SA20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 126

2nd-innings score: 124

PRL vs CT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Paarl Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Royals.

Paarl Royals probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan/Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas/Corbin Bosch, Evan Jones, Codi Yusuf/Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

MI Cape Town injury/team news

No injury concerns for MI Cape Town.

MI Cape Town probable playing 11

Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer/Waqar Salamkheil.

PRL vs CT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (5 matches, 129 runs, Average: 32.25)

Jos Buttler has been the Royals' best batter so far with 129 runs in five matches. He has an average of 32.25, scoring a fifty against MI Cape Town during the initial days of the SA20. Buttler is known for his big-hitting ability and knack for playing big knocks, making him a must-have in your PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Dewald Brevis (5 matches, 133 runs, Average: 33.25)

Dewald Brevis is a talented batter who has 133 runs in five matches. His season best of 70 runs off 41 balls came against the Paarl Royals, holding him in good stead. With Brevis looking to get back into run-scoring form, he is a handy pick for your PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Evan Jones (4 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 13.11)

Evan Jones has been brilliant with the ball for the Royals, picking up nine wickets at an average of 13.11. He has shown good control in both the middle and death overs. In addition to his bowling exploits, Jones can score quick runs down the order, making him a valuable asset in your PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Kagiso Rabada (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 14.40)

Kagiso Rabada has been in good form with five wickets in three matches. He has a bowling average and economy rate of 14.40 and 6.00, respectively, holding him in good stead. Given his form and ability to pick up wickets, Rabada is a must-have in your PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction team.

PRL vs CT match captain and vice-captain choices

David Miller

David Miller is a skilled batter with a T20I strike rate of 144.33 and has also been in decent form in this format over the last year or so. Although he has not scored big runs in SA20, Miller has a strike rate of 150. With the southpaw due for a big score and likely to bat slightly higher up the order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction team.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is one of the best spinners in the world with a T20I average and strike rate of 14.38 and 6.26. Although he has not been at his best in SA20, Rashid is capable of taking wickets in the middle overs. With Rashid also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is a fine captaincy choice in your PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PRL vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Grant Roelofsen 121 runs in 5 matches Kagiso Rabada 5 wickets in 3 matches Lungi Ngidi 5 wickets in 4 matches Jos Buttler 129 runs in 5 matches Evan Jones 9 wickets in 4 matches

PRL vs CT match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 16

Lungi Ngidi is in fine form in SA20 with five wickets in four matches. He has been quite frugal with the ball and has an economy rate of 6.88. Given his experience and clever slower balls, Ngidi could be a brilliant differential pick in your PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction team.

PRL vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PRL vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c), Grant Roelofsen

Batters: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis

Allrounders: Sam Curran (vc), Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rashid Khan, Lungi Ngidi

PRL vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PRL vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Miller (vc), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Jason Roy

All-rounders: George Linde, Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Rashid Khan (c), Lungi Ngidi

