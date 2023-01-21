PRL vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 16

The 16th match of the SA20 2023 will see the Paarl Royals (PRL) take on MI Cape Town (CT) at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday, January 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction.
After a strong start to their SA20 campaign, MI Cape Town have blown cold with only two wins in five matches so far. While their bowling attack has impressed, they would want their batters to step up with a lot riding on Rassie van der Dussen.
As for their opponents, the Paarl Royals also have a similar record with two wins in five matches. While the likes of Jos Buttler and Evan Jones have impressed, Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan have struggled to get going with the bat.
Although MI Cape Town will start as the clear favorites, the Paarl Royals will bank on home conditions, making for an entertaining contest in Paarl.
PRL vs CT Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 16
The Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town will lock horns in the 16th match of the SA20 2023 at Boland Park, Paarl. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
PRL vs CT, SA20 2023, Match 16
Date and Time: 21st January 2023, 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Boland Park, Paarl
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema
PRL vs CT pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 16
The pitch at Boland Park is a competitive one with the average first-innings score being 126. The pitch is slightly on the slower side with spinners likely to play a big role. Spin accounted for seven out of 12 wickets in the previous game with a change of pace being crucial for the pacers. Although chasing has been the preferred option upon winning the toss, the pitch should not change much during the course of the game.
Record at Boland Park in SA20
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 2
1st-innings score: 126
2nd-innings score: 124
PRL vs CT probable playing 11s for today’s match
Paarl Royals injury/team news
No injury concerns for the Royals.
Paarl Royals probable playing 11
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan/Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas/Corbin Bosch, Evan Jones, Codi Yusuf/Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.
MI Cape Town injury/team news
No injury concerns for MI Cape Town.
MI Cape Town probable playing 11
Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer/Waqar Salamkheil.
PRL vs CT Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Jos Buttler (5 matches, 129 runs, Average: 32.25)
Jos Buttler has been the Royals' best batter so far with 129 runs in five matches. He has an average of 32.25, scoring a fifty against MI Cape Town during the initial days of the SA20. Buttler is known for his big-hitting ability and knack for playing big knocks, making him a must-have in your PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction team.
Top Batter Pick
Dewald Brevis (5 matches, 133 runs, Average: 33.25)
Dewald Brevis is a talented batter who has 133 runs in five matches. His season best of 70 runs off 41 balls came against the Paarl Royals, holding him in good stead. With Brevis looking to get back into run-scoring form, he is a handy pick for your PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Evan Jones (4 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 13.11)
Evan Jones has been brilliant with the ball for the Royals, picking up nine wickets at an average of 13.11. He has shown good control in both the middle and death overs. In addition to his bowling exploits, Jones can score quick runs down the order, making him a valuable asset in your PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Kagiso Rabada (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 14.40)
Kagiso Rabada has been in good form with five wickets in three matches. He has a bowling average and economy rate of 14.40 and 6.00, respectively, holding him in good stead. Given his form and ability to pick up wickets, Rabada is a must-have in your PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction team.
PRL vs CT match captain and vice-captain choices
David Miller
David Miller is a skilled batter with a T20I strike rate of 144.33 and has also been in decent form in this format over the last year or so. Although he has not scored big runs in SA20, Miller has a strike rate of 150. With the southpaw due for a big score and likely to bat slightly higher up the order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction team.
Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan is one of the best spinners in the world with a T20I average and strike rate of 14.38 and 6.26. Although he has not been at his best in SA20, Rashid is capable of taking wickets in the middle overs. With Rashid also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is a fine captaincy choice in your PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for PRL vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team
PRL vs CT match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 16
Lungi Ngidi is in fine form in SA20 with five wickets in four matches. He has been quite frugal with the ball and has an economy rate of 6.88. Given his experience and clever slower balls, Ngidi could be a brilliant differential pick in your PRL vs CT Dream11 prediction team.
PRL vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c), Grant Roelofsen
Batters: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis
Allrounders: Sam Curran (vc), Wihan Lubbe
Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rashid Khan, Lungi Ngidi
PRL vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
Batters: David Miller (vc), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Jason Roy
All-rounders: George Linde, Wihan Lubbe
Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Rashid Khan (c), Lungi Ngidi