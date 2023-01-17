PRL vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 10

The 10th match of the SA20 2023 will see the Paarl Royals (PRL) take on Durban's Super Giants (DUR) at Boland Park in Paarl on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PRL vs DUR Dream11 prediction.

After a slow start to their campaign, the Super Giants have bounced back with two consecutive wins on the back of Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers' brilliance with the bat. They have a resourceful squad with their spin trio of Prenelan Subrayen, Simon Harmer, and Keshav Maharaj being the key.

The Royals, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a tough loss at the hands of the Super Giants in Durban despite Eoin Morgan's heroics with the bat. They will back themselves to return to winning ways at Boland Park with home conditions suiting them.

With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, an entertaining game beckons in Paarl.

PRL vs DUR Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 10

The Paarl Royals and Durban's Super Giants will lock horns in the 10th match of the SA20 2023 at Boland Park, Paarl. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRL vs DUR, SA20 2023, Match 10

Date and Time: 17th January 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

PRL vs DUR pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 10

The previous game saw only 163 runs being scored across both innings, with spinners impressing the most. Spinners had aggregate figures of 10-0-47-5, holding them in good stead. There should also be some help available for the pacers, who are likely to revert to a change of pace more often than not. Batting first would be the preferred choice upon winning the toss, with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses.

Record at Boland Park in SA20

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 81

2nd-innings score: 82

PRL vs DUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Paarl Royals injury/team news

Tabraiz Shamsi is doubtful for the game.

Paarl Royals probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe/Mitchell van Buuren, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan, Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch/Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi/Imran Manack and Lungi Ngidi.

Durban's Super Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Super Giants.

Durban's Super Giants probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (c&wk), Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Simon Harmer, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj and Reece Topley.

PRL vs DUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Quinton de Kock (3 matches, 146 runs, Average: 48.67)

Quinton de Kock has started the season in fine fashion, scoring 146 runs in three matches. He has a strike rate of 160.44 and has shown versatility while batting at No. 3 in the previous game. With De Kock in brilliant form coming into the game, he is a top pick for your PRL vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Jason Roy (3 matches, 58 runs, Average: 19.33)

Jason Roy has scores of 13 (14), 12 (13), and 33 (23) in SA20 so far for the Paarl Royals. He has shown signs of returning to form of late, taking on the pacers early on in his innings. With Roy due for a big score for a long time now, he is a good addition to your PRL vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Evan Jones (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 10.80)

Evan Jones has been impressive since getting into the Paarl Royals side with five wickets in two matches. Although Jones has been a touch expensive, his wicket-taking ability has more than made up for it. With Jones capable of hitting big sixes as well, he is a brilliant pick for your PRL vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Prenelan Subrayen (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 13.00)

Prenelan Subrayen has been the Super Giants' best bowler this season with five wickets in three matches. He has an average of 13.00 this season and has consistently picked up big wickets early in his spell. With the conditions likely to suit him, Subrayen is a must-have in your PRL vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

PRL vs DUR match captain and vice-captain choices

David Miller

David Miller is one of the best batters in this format with a T20I average of 34.66. He has shown glimpses of his ability in the tournament as well with a sparkling knock of 42 runs against MI Cape Town. With Miller capable of scoring big runs, he is a viable captaincy pick in your PRL vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen comes into the game on the back of a 19-ball fifty against the Paarl Royals. He is a brilliant player of spin, a skill set that will come in handy at Boland Park. Given the touch that he is in at the moment, Klaasen is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your PRL vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PRL vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats David Miller 51 runs in 3 matches Quinton de Kock 146 runs in 3 matches Prenelan Subrayen 5 wickets in 3 matches Jos Buttler 82 runs in 3 matches Evan Jones 5 wickets in 2 matches

PRL vs DUR match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 10

Lungi Ngidi has been terrific since coming into the side for the Royals. He has picked up three wickets at an average of 15.33, with his economy of 5.75 holding him in good stead. With the conditions suiting Ngidi's clever change-ups, he is a good pick for your PRL vs DUR Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your PRL vs DUR Dream11 Prediction, click here!

PRL vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PRL vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller (vc), Jason Roy, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius (c), Evan Jones

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi

PRL vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PRL vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller (c), Jason Roy, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: Jason Holder (vc), Evan Jones

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi

Poll : 0 votes