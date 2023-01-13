PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 4

The fourth match of the SA20 2023 will see the Paarl Royals (PRL) take on the Joburg Super Kings at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday, January 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PRL vs JOH Dream11 prediction.

The Paarl Royals did not have the best start to their SA20 campaign, getting thumped by a star-studded MI Cape Town side. However, they will look to kickstart their campaign in front of a home crowd, with Lungi Ngidi set to make his first SA20 appearance.

They face the Joburg Super Kings, who won their first match of the season, courtesy of a sensational all-round performance from big-money signing Donavon Ferreira. Despite the win, the Super Kings will look for improved performances from their pacers and top-order batters as they look to keep their unbeaten start intact.

With two valuable points on offer, a cracking game awaits in Paarl.

PRL vs JOH Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 4

The Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings will lock horns in the fourth match of the SA20 2023 at Boland Park, Paarl. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRL vs JOH, SA20 2023, Match 4

Date and Time: 13th January 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

PRL vs JOH pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 4

The lone T20I at this venue saw 293 runs being scored across both innings, indicating a slow track. Spinners accounted for nearly 50 percent of the wickets and will be key in the middle overs. There could be some help with the new ball, with three a total of three wickets falling in the first six overs of both innings. Batting first could be the preferred choice upon winning the toss given the nature of the track.

Record at Boland Park in the T20Is

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 146

2nd-innings score: 147

PRL vs JOH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Paarl Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns for Paarl Royals.

Paarl Royals probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe/Mitchell van Buuren, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan, Dane Vilas/Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch/Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Ramon Simmonds, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

Joburg Super Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Joburg Super Kings.

Joburg Super Kings probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Kyle Verreynne/Lewis Gregory, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso and George Garton/Nandre Burger.

PRL vs JOH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (51 off 42 in the previous match)

Jos Buttler is one of the best T20 batters in the world with a T20I average and strike rate of 34.69 and 144.24, respectively. Although he did not look at his fluent best, Buttler scored a fifty against MI Cape Town earlier in the week. With Buttler capable of upping the ante and scoring at a much faster rate, he is a good addition to your PRL vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Jason Roy (13 off 14 in the previous match)

Jason Roy batted at No. 3 in the previous game, which could have played a part in his scratchy knock of 13 runs. However, Roy is likely to slot back into the opener's slot, where most of his runs have come in his T20 career. Given Roy's ability to take on the bowlers from ball one, he could be a good pick as well for your PRL vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Donavon Ferreira (82 off 40 & 1/28 in the previous match)

Donavon Ferreira announced his arrival in some style, scoring 82 runs off just 40 balls against Durban's Super Giants. Ferreira also chipped in with the ball, returning with figures of 1/28. With Ferriera likely to come into play with both the bat and ball once again, he is a top pick for your PRL vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alzarri Joseph (2/30 in the previous match)

Alzarri Joseph also stepped up for the Joburg Super Kings in the previous game, picking up two wickets and impressing with his death-bowling skills. Joseph has been in fine form over the last year or so with a T20I average of 18.69. With Joseph in good form, he is a must-have in your PRL vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

PRL vs JOH match captain and vice-captain choices

David Miller

David Miller, despite batting at No. 6, was able to come up with a fine knock of 42 runs off just 31 balls. The southpaw looked at ease against both pace and spin against MI Cape Town, holding him in good stead. With Miller likely to bat higher up the order for the Royals in this game, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain of your PRL vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Reeza Hendricks

Reeza Hendricks is one of the top batters on the South African circuit with a T20 average and strike rate of 35.46 and 126.12, respectively. While he did not score many runs in the previous game, Hendricks stepped up on the bowling front with a spell of 0/14 in four overs. Given his all-round utility, Hendricks stands out as a viable captaincy pick in your PRL vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Alzarri Joseph 2/30 in the previous match Faf du Plessis 39(33) in the previous match Donovon Ferreira 82(40), 1/28 in the previous match Jos Buttler 51(42) in the previous match Tabraiz Shamsi 73 wickets in 59 T20Is

PRL vs JOH match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 4

Tabraiz Shamsi is a quality leg-spinner with a T20I average of 21.00. He has been in good form for a few seasons now and is capable of picking up key wickets in the middle overs. With conditions in Paarl likely to suit him, Shamsi could be a game-changing selection in your PRL vs JOH Dream11 prediction team,

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction, click here!

PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Donavon Ferreira

Batters: Reeza Hendricks (vc), David Miller (c), Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Alzarri Joseph

PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PRL vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Donavon Ferreira

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Faf du Plessis (c)

All-rounders: Romario Shepherd, Evan Jones

Bowlers: George Garton, Tabraiz Shamsi (vc), Lungi Ngidi, Alzarri Joseph

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes