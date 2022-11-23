PRN1 vs NPC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Sagarmatha Cup, Match 1

The 1st match of the Sagarmatha Cup will see Province Number 1 (PRN1) squaring off against Nepal Police Club (NPC) at the Baijnathapur Ground in Biratnagar on Wednesday, November 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRN1 vs NPC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Province Number 1 is one of the top teams for this year's Sagarmatha Cup tournament.

Nepal Police Club will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Province Number 1 have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PRN1 vs NPC Match Details

The 1st match of the Sagarmatha Cup will be played on November 23 at the Baijnathapur Ground in Biratnagar. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRN1 vs NPC, Match 1

Date and Time: 23rd November 2022, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Baijnathapur Ground, Biratnagar

Pitch Report

The surface at the Baijnathapur Ground in Biratnagar looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

PRN1 vs NPC Form Guide

PRN1 - Will be playing their first match

NPC - Will be playing their first match

PRN1 vs NPC Probable Playing XI

PRN1 Playing XI

No injury updates

Niraj Mukhiya (wk), Ankit Subedi, Subhankar Urao, Bibek Mehta, Deepak Paswan, Siddhant Lohani, Firdosh Ansari, Bidhan Goswami, Sonu Mandal, Kamal Khatri, Dipak Joshi

NPC Playing XI

No injury updates

Dilip Nath (wk), Prem Tamang, Amit Shrestha, Sunil Dhamala, Yogendra Singh Karki, Pawan Sarraf, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Bhandari, Anil Kharel, Surya Tamang, Dipendra Rawat

PRN1 vs NPC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Nath

D Nath is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. N Mukhiya is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

P Tamang

P Tamang and A Subedi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Urau has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Lohani

Y Singh and S Lohani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. F Ansari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Rawat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Khan and D Rawat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Yadav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRN1 vs NPC match captain and vice-captain choices

F Ansari

F Ansari is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues.

A Subedi

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make A Subedi the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order and bowl a few overs if required during the match.

5 Must-Picks for PRN1 vs PNC, Match 1

Y Singh

F Ansari

A Subedi

P Tamang

S Lohani

Province Number 1 vs Nepal Police Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Province Number 1 vs Nepal Police Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Nath, N Mukhiya

Batters: A Subedi, P Tamang, S Urau

All-rounders: Y Singh, F Ansari, S Lohani

Bowlers: R Khan, S Yadav, D Rawat

Province Number 1 vs Nepal Police Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Nath

Batters: A Subedi, P Tamang, S Urau, A Shrestha

All-rounders: Y Singh, F Ansari, S Lohani

Bowlers: R Khan, S Yadav, D Rawat

Poll : 0 votes