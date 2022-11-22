PRN1 vs NPC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sagarmatha T20 Cup, Match 1

Province Number 1 (PRN1) will be up against Nepal Police Club (NPC) in the first match of the Sagarmatha T20 Cup at the Baijnathapur Ground in Biratnagar on Wednesday, 23 November. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PRN1 vs NPC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Province Number 1 will be very disappointed with their performances in the Prime Minister Cup, winning only one out of their four league matches. Nepal Police Club, on the other hand, had an outstanding Minister Cup campaign, winning all four of their league matches.

Both teams will be looking forward to winning this match and starting their campaign with a victory.

PRN1 vs NPC Match Details

The first match of the Sagarmatha T20 Cup will be played on November 23 at the Baijnathapur Ground in Biratnagar. The match is set to take place at 08:45 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRN1 vs NPC, Sagarmatha T20 Cup, Match 1

Date and Time: 23rd November, 2022, 08:45 AM IST

Venue: Baijnathapur Ground, Biratnagar

PRN1 vs NPC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Baijnathapur Ground in Biratnagar is relatively unknown. Since this is the first match of the tournament, both teams will look to go in with a balanced squad and assess the conditions of the pitch.

PRN1 vs NPC Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Province Number 1: L-L

Nepal Police Club: W-W-L-W

PRN1 vs NPC probable playing 11s for today’s match

PRN1 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

PRN1 Probable Playing 11

Niraj Mukhiya, Ankit Subedi, Subhankar Urao, Bibek Mehta, Deepak Paswan, Siddhant Lohani, Firdosh Ansari, Bidhan Goswami, Sonu Mandal, Kamal Khatri, Dipak Joshi

NPC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NPC Probable Playing 11

Avinash Karn I, Prem Tamang, Amit Shrestha, Sunil Dhamala, Yogendra Singh Karki, Pawan Sarraf, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Bhandari, Rashid Khan Jr, Surya Tamang, Dipendra Rawat

PRN1 vs NPC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top wicketkeeper pick

Niraj Mukhiya (4 matches, 91 runs, Strike Rate: 71.09)

Niraj Mukhiya was in decent form with the bat in the Prime Minister Cup wherein he scored 91 runs in four games. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Ankit Subedi (4 matches, 186 runs, Strike Rate: 84.54)

Subedi was the leading run scorer for Province Number 1 in the Prime Minister Cup with 186 runs at a strike rate of 84.54 in four innings. He could also play a big knock on Wednesday.

Top All-rounder pick

Siddhant Lohani (4 matches, 146 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 133.94 and Economy Rate: 4.15)

Siddhant is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side in this ongoing season. In four Minister Cup matches, he has scored 146 runs and scalped six wickets as well.

Top Bowler pick

Rashid Khan Jr (3 matches, 20 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 83.33 and Economy Rate: 4.25)

Rashid Khan picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.25 and also scored 20 runs in three Minister Cup matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

PRN1 vs NPC match captain and vice-captain choices

Siddhant Lohani

Lohani could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team. He scored 146 runs at a strike rate of 133+ and also picked up six wickets in his four Prime Minister Cup outings.

Firdosh Ansari

Firdosh Ansari picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.88 and also scored 57 runs in the Prime Minister's Cup. He is surely a must-have pick for fantasy teams.

5 Must-picks with players stats for PRN1 vs NPC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Siddhant Lohani: 146 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches

Firdosh Ansari: 57 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches

Ankit Subedi: 186 runs in 4 matches

Amit Shrestha: 103 runs in 3 matches

Rashid Khan Jr: 20 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches

PRN1 vs NPC match expert tips

Amit Shrestha

Amit Shrestha was one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side in the Prime Minister Cup, scoring 103 runs in three games. He could be an essential pick for your fantasy team.

PRN1 vs NPC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

PRN1 vs NPC Dream11 Prediction - Sagarmatha T20 Cup

PRN1 vs NPC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Niraj Mukhiya

Batters: Sunil Dhamala, Prem Tamang, Ankit Subedi

All-rounders: Siddhant Lohani, Yogendra Singh Karki, Pawan Sarraf, Firdosh Ansari

Bowlers: Rashid Khan Jr, Dipendra Rawat, Dipak Joshi

PRN1 vs NPC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

PRN1 vs NPC Dream11 Prediction - Sagarmatha T20 Cup

PRN1 vs NPC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Niraj Mukhiya

Batters: Prem Tamang, Amit Shrestha, Ankit Subedi

All-rounders: Siddhant Lohani, Pawan Sarraf, Firdosh Ansari, Bidhan Goswami

Bowlers: Rashid Khan Jr, Dipendra Rawat, Kamal Khatri

