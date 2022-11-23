PRN1 vs APFC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sagarmatha Cup, Match 3

Province Number 1 (PRN1) will take on the Armed Police Force Club (APFC) in the third match of the Sagarmatha Cup at the Baijnathapur Ground on Thursday, November 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PRN1 vs APFC Dream11 prediction.

Both these teams have started their campaigns with a win. Province Number 1 chased down 67 with three balls to spare in a nine-over game against Nepal Police Club. The Armed Police Force Club, meanwhile, hunted down 139 with three balls and two wickets to spare against the Tribhuwan Army Club.

PRN1 vs APFC, Sagarmatha Cup

The third match of the Sagarmatha Cup between Province Number 1 and the Armed Police Force Club will be played on November 24 at the Baijnathapur Ground in Biratnagar. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRN1 vs APFC, Match 3, Sagarmatha Cup

Date & Time: November 24th 2022, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Baijnathapur Ground, Biratnagar

Live Streaming: Fancode

PRN1 vs APFC Pitch Report

The track at the Baijnathapur Ground in Biratnagar is likely to be a good one to bat on. The first game was shortened by rain but the second match saw 139 being chased down in the final over.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

PRN1 vs APFC Probable Playing 11 today

Province Number 1 team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Province Number 1 Probable Playing XI: Siddhant Lohani (c), Firdosh Ansari, Ankit Subedi, Bidhan Goswami, Shrawan Yadav, Kamal Khatri, Bibek Mehta, Sonu Mandal, Samir Karki, Niraj Mukhiya (wk), Deepak Paswan

Armed Police Force Club team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Armed Police Force Club Probable Playing XI: Pradeep Airee (wk), Lokesh Bam, Sundeep Jora, Sumit Maharjan, Aayushman Bam, Bipin Khatri, Bhuvan Karki (c), Puran BK, Kishore Mahato, Kamal Singh Airee, Amar Singh Routela.

Today’s PRN1 vs APFC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Niraj Mukhiya (1 match, 7 runs, 1 catch)

Niraj Mukhiya opens the batting for PRN1 and can get substantial runs. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Sumit Maharjan (1 match, 37 runs)

Sumit Maharjan smashed an unbeaten 37 off 15 balls with the aid of four sixes in APFC's opening game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Firdosh Ansari (1 match, 2 wickets)

Firdosh Ansari was excellent with the ball for PRN1 in the first game, returning with figures of 2/12 from two overs. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Sonu Mandal (1 match, 2 wickets)

Sonu Mandal picked up two wickets and conceded just six runs in two overs in his side's first match.

PRN1 vs APFC match captain and vice-captain choices

Bipin Khatri (1 match, 16 runs, 1 wicket)

Bipin Khatri can be effective with both the bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder returned with figures of 1/18 from his four overs and scored an unbeaten 16 to guide APFC to a win in their first game.

Ankit Subedi (1 match, 26 runs)

Ankit Subedi looked to be in great touch against Nepal Police Club. He smashed 26 off 14 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PRN1 vs APFC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Bipin Khatri 16 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Ankit Subedi 26 runs in 1 match Firdosh Ansari 2 wickets in 1 match Sumit Maharjan 37 runs in 1 match Sonu Mandal 2 wickets in 1 match

PRN1 vs APFC match expert tips

All-rounders and big hitters might be key. Thus, the likes of Bhuvan Karki, Siddhant Lohani, Bipin Khatri, Firdosh Ansari, Sumit Maharjan, and Ankit Subedi will be the ones to watch out for in the PRN1 vs APFC game.

PRN1 vs APFC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PRN1 vs APFC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Niraj Mukhiya

Batters: Sumit Maharjan, Lokesh Bam, Ankit Subedi (vx)

All-rounders: Bhuvan Karki, Siddhant Lohani, Bipin Khatri (c), Firdosh Ansari

Bowlers: Kamal Singh Airee, Kishore Mahato, Sonu Mandal

PRN1 vs APFC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PRN1 vs APFC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Pradeep Airee, Niraj Mukhiya

Batters: Sumit Maharjan (vc), Ankit Subedi, Samir Karki

All-rounders: Bhuvan Karki, Puran BK, Firdosh Ansari

Bowlers: Kamal Singh Airee, Sonu Mandal (c), Kamal Khatri

