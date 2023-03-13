PRP vs BEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, and Pitch Report for Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023, Match 22

Prosports (PRP) will take on Big Easy XI (BEI) in the 22nd match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday, March 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRP vs BEI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Prosports are yet to record a victory in the competition and currently sit at the bottom of the points standings. They will look to get their first win of the season with the likes of Hozefa Mushtaq, Ibrahim Ramsoor, and Ibrahim Shabbir.

Big Easy XI are also having a bad season, having lost two of their three games, with one ending in a tie.

PRP vs BEI Match Details

The 22nd match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will be played on March 13 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRP vs BEI, Match 22, Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023

Date and Time: March 13 2023, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

PRP vs BEI, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulabiya Cricket Ground is known for being batting-friendly, with consistent bounce and true carry. The outfield is typically fast, which helps with boundary hitting. Bowlers can struggle to get movement off the pitch, but pace and spin variations can effectively restrict run-scoring.

PRP vs BEI Probable Playing XI

PRP Playing XI

No injury updates

Asif Juzar (c&wk), Ali Tankiwala, Hozefa Mushtaq, Ibrahim Ramsoor, Ibrahim Shabbir, Johar Hussain, Kutbuddin Fakhruddin, Nadeem Sheikh, Fawazan Ashraf, Ahsan UI Hag, Mirza Ahmed

BEI Playing XI

No injury updates

Ali Khalid (c), Badar Khalid, Hamid Mirwas Khan, Azmat UIlah Nazir, Faraz Afzal Muhammad, Aneesbabu Muhammed, Renil Raj, Abdul Rehman, Naiju DevassyKutty (wk), Rudransh Panchal, Mirza Alam Baig

Today's PRP vs BEI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Asif Juzar (2 matches, 19 runs)

He has scored 19 runs in two games in this tournament at an average of 9.5. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Hozefa Mustaq (2 matches, 61 runs)

He has been performing well so far, scoring 61 runs at an excellent average of 30.50 in two games. That makes her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

Faraz Afzal (2 matches, 56 runs, 2 wickets)

He's a good pick for an all-rounder as he can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 56 runs at an average of 23.00 and taken two wickets in two games. That makes her a must-have in your PRP vs BEI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Rudransh Panchal (2 matches, 2 wickets)

He has done well so far in the tournament, keeping the batters quiet while maintaining good control. Panchal could be a key pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up two wickets in as many games so far in the tournament.

PRP vs BEI match captain and vice-captain choices

Johar Hussain

He is a fantastic all-rounder who has performed admirably in this competition. He has scored 28 runs at an average of 14.00 and taken two wickets in as many games. Johar is an excellent cumulative choice for your PRP vs BEI Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Ibrahim Ramsoor

He has been an economical bowler for his side so far and could be a pivotal pick for your fantasy team. Ramsoor has picked up two wickets at an average of 13.42 in two games.

Five must-picks for PRP vs BEI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Kutbuddin Fakhruddin

Nadeem Sheikh

Fawazan Ashraf

Abdul Rehman

Naiju Devassy

PRP vs BEI match expert tips

Mirza Ahmed is an experienced all-rounder who could be a good pick for today's match. He is well-known for his aggressive batting style, versatile bowling, and skilled fielding abilities, which makes him an invaluable asset to any team. He has scored 16 runs and taken two wickets in one game.

PRP vs BEI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Head-to-Head League

PRP vs BEI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: A Juzar

Batters: Ullah Nazar, H Mushtaq, Mirwas Khan

All-rounders: A Khalid, F Afzal (c), I Shahbbir (vc), J Hussain

Bowlers: R Panchal, I Ramsoor, M Ahmed

PRP vs BEI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 22, Grand League

PRP vs BEI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: A Juzar

Batters: Ullah Nazar, H Mushtaq (vc), Mirwas Khan

All-rounders: A Khalid, F Afzal, I Shahbbir, J Hussain (c)

Bowlers: R Panchal, I Ramsoor, M Ahmed

Poll : 0 votes