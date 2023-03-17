PRP vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023, Match 27

The 27th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will see Prosports (PRP) squaring off against NCM Investments (NCMI) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, March 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRP vs NCMI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Prosports have won none of their last four matches. NCM Investments, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches.

Prosports will give it their all to win the match, but NCM Investments are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PRP vs NCMI Match Details

The 27th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will be played on March 17 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRP vs NCMI, Match 27

Date and Time: March 17, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Big Easy XI and Saipem Safety Plus CC, where a total of 222 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

PRP vs NCMI Form Guide

PRP - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

NCMI - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

PRP vs NCMI Probable Playing XI

PRP Playing XI

No injury updates

Asif Juzar (wk), Burhanuddin Musaji, Nawaf Dadarkar, Nadeem Sheikh, Amjad Bhat, Kutbuddin Fakhruddin, Meet Bhavsar, Johar Hussain, Ibrahim Shabbir, Fawazan Ashraf, Ibrahim Ramsoor

NCMI Playing XI

No injury updates

Unnimohan Mohandas (wk), Adnan Idrees, Diju Xavier, Mahammad lliyaz, Liyosh Rakesh Sindhu, Mohammed Meezan Ali, Nasir Hussain , Indika Mangalam, Manjula Prasan, Zafeer Ansari, Jithin Jose

PRP vs NCMI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Mohandas

U Mohandas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Jazur is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Xavier

N Lathif and D Xavier are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Mushtaq played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Hussain

I Mangalam and N Hussain are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Hussain is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Samuel

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Samuel and M Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Ansari is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRP vs NCMI match captain and vice-captain choices

N Hussain

N Hussain will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 159 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last three matches.

D Xavier

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Xavier as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 177 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for PRP vs NCMI, Match 27

D Xavier

J Hussain

N Hussain

N Lathif

I Mangalam

Prosports vs NCM Investments Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Prosports vs NCM Investments Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Mohandas

Batters: D Xavier, N Lathif, H Mushtaq

All-rounders: N Hussain, J Hussain, I Mangalam

Bowlers: M Ahmed, R Samuel, I Raipuryawala, Z Ansari

Prosports vs NCM Investments Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Juzar

Batters: D Xavier, N Lathif, H Mushtaq

All-rounders: N Hussain, J Hussain, I Mangalam, A Tankiwala

Bowlers: M Ahmed, R Samuel, Z Ansari

