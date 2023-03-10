PRP vs SPC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023, Match 17

The 17th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will see Prosports (PRP) squaring off against Saipem Safety Plus CC (SPC) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, March 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRP vs SPC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Prosports have won none of their last two matches. Saipem Safety Plus CC, on the other hand, have a single victory in two games.

Prosports will be under pressure ahead of this game, and Saipem Safety Plus CC are likely to prevail in this crucial encounter.

PRP vs SPC Match Details

The 17th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will be played on March 10 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRP vs SPC, Match 17

Date and Time: 10th March 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Karavali United CC and Noor CM Academy, where a total of 245 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

PRP vs SPC Form Guide

PRP - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

SPC - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

PRP vs SPC Probable Playing XI

PRP Playing XI

No injury updates

A Juzar (wk), H Mushtaq, K Fakhruddin, A Ul Haq, N Sheikh, J Hussain, I Shabbir, A Tankiwala, M Ahmed, I Ramsoor, F Ashraf

SPC Playing XI

No injury updates

S Yedla (wk), A V Nazzar, P Lal, S Mulla, F Shareef, N Prakash, S Varathappan, J George, P Varghese, N Firfire, R Murali

PRP vs SPC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Jazur

A Jazur is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Yedla is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A V Nazzar

P Lal and A V Nazzar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Mushtaq played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Varathappan

I Shabbir and S Varathappan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Hussain is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Murali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Murali and M Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Ramsoor is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRP vs SPC match captain and vice-captain choices

A V Nazzar

A V Nazzar will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 76 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

S Varathappan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Varathappan as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 100 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PRP vs SPC, Match 17

A V Nazzar

S Varathappan

I Shabbir

R Murali

P Lal

Prosports vs Saipem Safety Plus CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Prosports vs Saipem Safety Plus CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Juzar

Batters: P Lal, A V Nazzar, H Mushtaq

All-rounders: S Varathappan, N Prakash, I Shabbir, J Hussain

Bowlers: M Ahmed, R Murali, I Ramsoor

Prosports vs Saipem Safety Plus CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Juzar

Batters: P Lal, A V Nazzar, H Mushtaq, S Mulla

All-rounders: S Varathappan, I Shabbir, J Hussain

Bowlers: M Ahmed, R Murali, N Firfire

