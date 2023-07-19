PRS vs BCC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Czechia T10 match – July 19, 2023

The Prague Spartans (PRS) will lock horns with the Bohemian CC (BCC) in the 13th match of ECS Czechia T10 at Scott Page Field in Vinor, Prague on Wednesday, July 19. The match is set to start at 04.45 pm IST.

The Prague Spartans had a successful run in the previous ECS Czech Republic 2022, leading the Group B points table with six victories and two losses. They played some good cricket to make it to the semi-finals, but unfortunately, their journey came to an end after losing to the Bohemian CC.

The Bohemian CC, on the other hand, secured a spot in the final following their victory over the Spartans. However, they lost to the Prague CC in the final, finishing as the runners-up

Following are the three players that you can select as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming PRS vs BCC Dream11 match.

#3 Sagar Madhireddy (PRS) - 9.0 credits

Sagar Madhireddy has played for various ECS Czechia teams as a bowling all-rounder in the past. He has appeared in 23 T10 matches and has scored 100 runs and has picked up 20 wickets. Last year, he appeared in 10 T10 matches and scored 98 runs at an average of 24.50 while scalping six wickets.

Given his decent all-round performances, he will be a safe choice for the vice-captain of your PRS vs BCC Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Sazib Bhuiyan (BCC) - 9.0 credits

Sazib Bhuiyan represents the Czech Republic in international cricket. He has been in decent form this year, scoring 44 runs in six matches along with five wickets. Overall, Sazib has smashed 498 runs in 38 matches and has also bowled efficiently taking 30 wickets.

With an impressive strike rate of 176.59, Sazib will be a wise choice for the captain/vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Mecit Ozturk (PRS) - 9.0 credits

Mecit Ozturk is the best choice for the captain of your PRS vs BCC Dream11 teams. He has been in superb form in the T10 format this year. He has appeared in 29 matches and has smashed 364 runs at an excellent strike rate of 167.74.

In addition to his batting, he has also bowled effectively, chipping in 28 wickets with the ball. Mecit boasts a batting average of 26 and a best bowling figure of 3/10.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's PRS vs BCC Dream11 Contest? Sazib Bhuiyan Mecit Ozturk 0 votes