PRS vs BRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Quarter Final 4

Prague Spartans will take on Brno in the fourth quarter-final of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Friday.

Prague Spartans have been one of the strongest sides in Group B of the competition. They won six of their eight league matches and finished on top of the group standings.

Prague Spartans are arriving into this clash following a 25-run win over Vinohrady CC in their most recent match.

As far as Brno are concerned, they had an underwhelming league campaign in Group A. They managed to win only three of their matches and finished fourth in the points table with six points, barely managing to qualify for the knockout rounds.

They defeated the Plzen Guardians in their most recent match by nine wickets.

PRS vs BRN Probable Playing 11 Today

PRS XI

Naveen Gunasekaran, Satyajit Sengupta, Kranthi Venkataswamy (c), Sagar Reddy, Jinnu Panilet (wk), Varun Mehta, Aditya Rayaprolu, Kasi Balakrishnan, Shanmugam Ravi, Neeraj Tyagi, Vineet Mahajan

BRN XI

Dylan Steyn (c & wk), Janaka Ihalage, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Yug Warrier, Sandeep Tiwari, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Riaz Afridi, Ansar Nazir, Naveed Ahmed, Kashif Ali, Arun Vasudevan

Match Details

PRS vs BRN, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Quarter Final 4

Date and Time: June 10, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground is known for being very batting-friendly. It’s a belter of a surface and batters will have the edge for most of the game. Bowlers will need to be accurate with their lengths.

Both sides would like to bat first here.

Today's PRS vs BRN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

V Mehta is a decent choice for the wicket-keeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. He can score runs in the middle order. He has scored 79 runs in eight matches.

Batters

D Steyn is a great player to have in your Dream11 fantasy side as he can contribute on multiple fronts. He is the top-scorer for his side with 162 runs at a strike rate of over 152.

All-rounders

S Sengupta is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has scored 156 runs so far at a strike rate of 167.74. He has also scalped eight wickets at an average of 12.75.

He could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your PRS vs BRN Dream11 fantasy team.

N Gunasekaran is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 26 runs so far and has wreaked havoc with the ball, picking up eight wickets at an average of 6.25.

Bowlers

S Reddy has done a more than decent job with the ball in hand. He has taken six wickets so far and will be looking to add more victims. He has also added 63 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in PRS vs BRN Dream11 prediction team

S Sengupta (PRS) – 534 points

S Reddy (PRS) – 369 points

D Steyn (BRN) – 349 points

N Gunasekaran (PRS) – 344 points

R Afridi (BRN) – 339 points

Important stats for PRS vs BRN Dream11 prediction team

S Sengupta: 156 runs and 8 wickets

S Reddy: 63 runs and 6 wickets

D Steyn: 162 runs

N Gunasekaran: 26 runs and 8 wickets

A Vasudevan: 14 runs and 9 wickets

PRS vs BRN Dream11 Prediction Today

PRS vs BRN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Mehta, D Steyn, J Ihalage, K Venkataswamy, S Sengupta, N Gunasekaran, A Vasudevan, S Reddy, R Afridi, A Rayaprolu, N Ahmed

Captain: S Sengupta, Vice-Captain: D Steyn

PRS vs BRN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Mehta, J Panilet, D Steyn, J Ihalage, K Venkataswamy, S Sengupta, N Gunasekaran, A Vasudevan, S Reddy, A Rayaprolu, N Ahmed, S Tiwari

Captain: N Gunasekaran, Vice-Captain: S Reddy.

