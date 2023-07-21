PRS vs BRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 22

The 22nd match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Prague Spartans (PRS) square off against Brno CC (BRN) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Friday, July 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PRS vs BRN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Prague Spartans have won two of their last six matches. Brno CC, on the other hand, have won one of their last five matches of the season.

Prague Spartans are slightly better of the two teams and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PRS vs BRN Match Details

The 22nd match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 21 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 2:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRS vs BRN, Match 22

Date and Time: July 21 2023, 2:45 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Prague Tigers and Prague Spartans, where a total of 304 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

PRS vs BRN Form Guide

PRS - Won two of their last six matches

BRN - Won one of their last five matches

PRS vs BRN Probable Playing XI

PRS Playing XI

No injury updates

Kranthi Venkataswamy (c), Kasi Balakrishnan, Parth Bhalodiya, Jinnu Panilet (wk), Ashutosh Arya, Aditya Rayaprolu, Neeraj Tyagi, Vasanth Kumar, Sagar Madhireddy, Suhaib Wani, Varun Saxena

BRN Playing XI

No injury updates

A Matta, Ali Kashif, Rahat Ali (c), Shayan Khan, Varun Mehta (wk), Jaipal Singh Rathore, Naveed Ahmed, Sandeep Tiwari, Neeraj Mishra, Satyajit Sengupta, Riaz Afridi

PRS vs BRN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Gupta

S Gupta is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Ratul is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Bhalodiya

K Venkataswamy and P Bhalodiya are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Balakrishnan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Afridi

S Madhireddy and R Afridi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Tyagi is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Sengupta

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Wani and S Sengupta. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Mishra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PRS vs BRN match captain and vice-captain choices

P Bhalodiya

P Bhalodiya will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Bhalodiya has earned 276 points in the last six matches.

R Afridi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick R Afridi as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 234 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for PRS vs BRN, Match 22

R Afridi

P Bhalodiya

N Tyagi

A Rayaprolu

K Balakrishnan

Prague Spartans vs Brno CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Prague Spartans vs Brno CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Gupta

Batters: P Bhalodiya, K Balakrishnan, K Venkataswamy

All-rounders: N Tyagi, R Afridi, A Rayaprolu, N Ahmed, S Madhireddy

Bowlers: S Sengupta, S Wani

Prague Spartans vs Brno CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Gupta

Batters: P Bhalodiya, K Balakrishnan, K Venkataswamy

All-rounders: N Tyagi, R Afridi, A Rayaprolu, N Ahmed, S Madhireddy, R Ali

Bowlers: S Sengupta